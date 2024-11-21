Trends
Invitation to curate the future with BizTrends2025 sponsorships and contributions

Issued by Bizcommunity.com
21 Nov 2024
21 Nov 2024
As the first quarter of the 21st century comes to a close, Bizcommunity’s annual BizTrends Content Feature will curate thought leadership across 19 sectors on trends most likely to impact the future of business in our region.
Invitation to curate the future with BizTrends2025 sponsorships and contributions

The future is open for business

With daily new societal trends and buzzwords coming at us from all sides, Bizcommunity’s BizTrends is privileged to be able to showcase the future, from a stellar line up of forecasters and analysts to identify, steer and curate the future narratives and trends.

Audiences can expect curated trends from African fashion and finance to food, culture and communications, entertainment, education and ESG, purpose and payments and of course the implications of the metaversal AI, AR and VR advances sweeping individuals and organisations alike into futures known and, as yet unknown.

Associate your brand with award-winning trend content excellence

Contributors and sponsors annually derive amazing exposure by association with BizTrends, aligning their business and brands with award-winning trend insights which empower our audience of over 600,000 readers, from learner to leader, via over 85,000 page views, delivering amazing exposure on our B2B touchpoints and channels.

Congratulations to the sponsors who have already come on board for 2025!

  • BizTrends2025 | Curating the Future Headline Sponsor: Rapt Creative Agency
  • BizTrends2025 | IT Industry Sponsor: ASUS
  • BizTrends2025 | Retail Industry Sponsor: Lula Lend
  • BizTrends2025 | Finance & Insurance and Entrepreneurship Sponsor: Old Mutual SMEgo!

Associate your brand with all the award-winning excellence and excitement that is BizTrends | Curating the Future | 2025
Sponsorships still available:

  • BizTrends2025 Industry Sponsorship - Choose your industry sector
  • BizTrends2025 Category Sponsorship - Sponsor specific or bespoke topics such as AI, Digital Marketing, Youth Marketing or choose your own...

Sponsorship brand exposure touchpoints:

  • Front-page top-story exposure
  • News feed widget - Your brand on right hand margin run-of-site trend headlines throughout Jan 2025
  • Daily newsletters - Branded feature box
  • Special edition newsletters - Branded masthead and banners in 2 x curated BizTrends2025 newsletters distributed to our full database of over half a million subscribers
  • Banner campaigns - Premium ad space for your content or brand campaigns
  • Social media sharing
  • BizTrends special section - Annual exposure in the BizTrends archive
  • BizTrends multimedia - Your brand on trend presentations by BizTrends allstars on YouTube, Apple iTunes, Spotify, IONO.fm and Biz headlines

BizTrends2025 is Now, get in touch Now: moc.ytinummoczib@pihsrosnopSsdnerTziB


