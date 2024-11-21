Jaguar’s rebrand: creative vision or branding blunder?

Jaguar’s sleek new rebrand has sparked a wave of online chatter—but not all of it is purring with approval. The iconic carmaker recently unveiled its updated logo and visual identity as part of its push towards a modern, electric-first future.

Jaguar has revealed its new rebrand. Source: Supplied.

However, while some applauded the minimalist design for its contemporary edge, critics on social media weren’t as kind, with many expressing disappointment over what they say looks like a new fashion brand.

One user on X said the only way the brand can 'save face' is by claiming the rebrand is a hoax. While Tesla founder mocked them by asking if they actually sell cars.

Do you sell cars? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2024

Professor Gerry McGovern who is the chief creative officer responsible for the rebrand said: "Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’. Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.

"This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community." According to the brand the transformation is inspired by exuberant modernism, which is a creative philosophy that underpins all aspects of the new Jaguar brand world."

It embraces bold designs, unexpected and original thinking, creating a brand character that will command attention through fearless creativity," it said in a statement.