    Jaguar’s rebrand: creative vision or branding blunder?

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    21 Nov 2024
    21 Nov 2024
    Jaguar’s sleek new rebrand has sparked a wave of online chatter—but not all of it is purring with approval. The iconic carmaker recently unveiled its updated logo and visual identity as part of its push towards a modern, electric-first future.
    Jaguar has revealed its new rebrand. Source: Supplied.
    Jaguar has revealed its new rebrand. Source: Supplied.

    However, while some applauded the minimalist design for its contemporary edge, critics on social media weren’t as kind, with many expressing disappointment over what they say looks like a new fashion brand.

    One user on X said the only way the brand can 'save face' is by claiming the rebrand is a hoax. While Tesla founder mocked them by asking if they actually sell cars.

    Professor Gerry McGovern who is the chief creative officer responsible for the rebrand said: "Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’. Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.

    "This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community." According to the brand the transformation is inspired by exuberant modernism, which is a creative philosophy that underpins all aspects of the new Jaguar brand world."

    It embraces bold designs, unexpected and original thinking, creating a brand character that will command attention through fearless creativity," it said in a statement.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
