Jaguar’s rebrand: creative vision or branding blunder?
However, while some applauded the minimalist design for its contemporary edge, critics on social media weren’t as kind, with many expressing disappointment over what they say looks like a new fashion brand.
One user on X said the only way the brand can 'save face' is by claiming the rebrand is a hoax. While Tesla founder mocked them by asking if they actually sell cars.
Do you sell cars?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2024
Professor Gerry McGovern who is the chief creative officer responsible for the rebrand said: "Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’. Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.
"This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community." According to the brand the transformation is inspired by exuberant modernism, which is a creative philosophy that underpins all aspects of the new Jaguar brand world."
It embraces bold designs, unexpected and original thinking, creating a brand character that will command attention through fearless creativity," it said in a statement.