    Corobrik using cautious optimism as key to success in 2025

    16 Jan 2025
    Despite a turbulent 2024 marked by economic uncertainty and shifting market demands, leading South African brickmaker Corobrik has managed to stay ahead of the curve. CEO Nick Booth says that “there is room for improvement, but we are far better equipped to respond to change than before.” While cautiously optimistic about post-election sentiment, Booth acknowledges the lingering global economic volatility and underscores the importance of continued adaptability for sustained success.
    Corobrik CEO Nick Booth
    Corobrik CEO Nick Booth

    The residential sector continues to show promise, particularly if interest rates ease further.

    “We are optimistic about growth here,” highlights Booth, adding that green shoots have started to appear in the Gauteng infrastructure segment, such as schools and clinics.

    “Gauteng remains the economic engine of South Africa. Any growth in the province will have a marked impact on the overall economy and GDP in particular.”

    However, the anticipated uptick depends on government payment processes becoming more streamlined.

    Bespoke bricks drive growth

    Corobrik’s Kwastina factory performed exceptionally well in 2024, particularly in terms of face bricks and bespoke designs.

    “Architects have embraced our expanded range of special shapes and coatings,” says Booth.

    This aligns with our sustainability goals, though we are keeping a close eye on long-term gas availability post-2027.

    “To future-proof operations, we are actively exploring renewable energy and other sustainable solutions.”

    A cornerstone of Corobrik’s success is its reputation for innovation and quality.

    “Architects value our commitment to bespoke, innovative products,” Booth continues.

    “This positive perception helps us stand out, even as we navigate challenges.”

    Cautious optimism

    He remains cautiously optimistic about the year ahead: “I hope 2025 allows us to stick to a single plan.”

    “While volatility will persist, we are aiming for greater stability and alignment across the industry.”

    The company will again host its flagship Corobrik Student Architecture Awards in 2025 and continue its support of the South African Institute of Architects (SAIA).

    Booth believes that industry bodies such as SAIA are critical for members to have a single point of contact in terms of regulation and compliance.

    “SAIA and similar organisations must continue to evolve and support the built environment sector,” he urges.

    Resilience and adaptability

    The CEO also extended his gratitude to Corobrik’s staff and clients: “Our resilience and adaptability in 2024 would not have been possible without their dedication and support.”

    “Together, we are poised to embrace the opportunities 2025 will bring. Corobrik will continue to focus on bespoke products that position clay face bricks as the sustainable building material of choice,” he concludes.

