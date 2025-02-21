Marketing & Media Marketing
    Entries are open for Loeries 2025

    6 Mar 2025
    The Loeries Awards for brand communications and creativity in Africa and the Middle East are now open for 2025 entries, inviting brands, agencies, creative professionals, and production companies to submit their work across various categories.
    Source: unsplash.com

    Award categories

    The Loeries recognises excellence in advertising, marketing, design, and digital innovation.

    Categories include:

    • Film, radio, and print
    • Digital and design
    • Media innovation
    • B2B creativity
    • PR and media communications
    • Social impact campaigns
    • Service design

    New categories introduced this year include:

    • Comedic impact
    • New launch campaign
    • Marketing impact award, recognising collaboration between a marketer and their agency partners

    Purpose and evaluation

    “The Loeries exists to recognise, reward, inspire, and foster creative excellence in the brand communications industry,” says Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj.

    The awards highlight individuals and companies shaping brand communications across Africa and the Middle East.

    Entries will be reviewed by a panel of jurors from across the region, led by international jury presidents. Submissions will be assessed based on innovation, execution, and relevance.

    Entry details

  • Early bird deadline: 25 April 2025
  • Standard deadline: 1 June 2025
  • Eligibility: Work commercially flighted or published between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025
  • Submission: Entries can be submitted via the official Loeries entry portal

    • For full guidelines, category descriptions, and entry requirements, visit www.loeries.com.

