Entries are open for Loeries 2025
The Loeries Awards for brand communications and creativity in Africa and the Middle East are now open for 2025 entries, inviting brands, agencies, creative professionals, and production companies to submit their work across various categories.
Source: unsplash.com
Award categories
The Loeries recognises excellence in advertising, marketing, design, and digital innovation.
Categories include:
- Film, radio, and print
- Digital and design
- Media innovation
- B2B creativity
- PR and media communications
- Social impact campaigns
- Service design
New categories introduced this year include:
- Comedic impact
- New launch campaign
- Marketing impact award, recognising collaboration between a marketer and their agency partners
Purpose and evaluation
“The Loeries exists to recognise, reward, inspire, and foster creative excellence in the brand communications industry,” says Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj.
The awards highlight individuals and companies shaping brand communications across Africa and the Middle East.
Entries will be reviewed by a panel of jurors from across the region, led by international jury presidents. Submissions will be assessed based on innovation, execution, and relevance.
Entry details
For full guidelines, category descriptions, and entry requirements, visit www.loeries.com.