    GVK-Siya Zama unveils revitalised Cape Town Station

    21 May 2024
    Cape Town Station, once a neglected area, has been transformed into a vibrant mixed-use hub by GVK-Siya Zama. This ambitious redevelopment, one of the firm's most significant projects to date, faced numerous challenges, including harsh weather conditions and budget constraints. However, the team persevered to deliver this landmark project on time and within budget.
    Cape Town Station remodelling is complete
    The 77,000m2 project has breathed new life into the area, creating a direct pedestrian link between Strand Street and the Cape Town railway station, featuring a grand entrance galleria.

    It now offers a 20-storey student residence with 3,000 beds, 6,700m2 of retail space, and a world-class public square.

    Chris Maughan, MD of GVK-Siya Zama's Cape business unit, emphasized the strategic location of the student accommodation, catering to students from nearby tertiary institutions.

    SA's infrastructure push brings opportunity and risk for construction firms

    11 Apr 2024

    The project's design prioritised student wellbeing, incorporating study hubs, sports facilities, cinema rooms, and relaxation areas.

    Part of the sustainability features include energy-efficient appliances, solar power, and advanced fire safety features, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and safety.

    Projects that attract top talent

    Maughan expressed immense pride in the project's outcome, highlighting the team's ability to navigate complexity and deliver exceptional results. He attributed their success to attracting top talent and fostering a supportive work environment.

    Cape Town Station stands as a testament to their vision and commitment to excellence.

    This transformative redevelopment sets a new benchmark for mixed-use developments, demonstrating GVK-Siya Zama's expertise in revitalising urban spaces and creating vibrant communities.

