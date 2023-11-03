Fire erupts at Cape Town heritage building, months after balcony collapse

A fire broke out at the historic Athletic & Social Club on Castle Street in Cape Town at approximately 20h20 on Monday night. Patrons were swiftly evacuated from the building, and emergency services were quickly on the scene. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries at this time.

The Athletic & Social Club is located in a heritage building in Castle Street. Source: Google Maps

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. However, this incident raises concerns as it comes mere months after a devastating balcony collapse at the same venue in November 2023.

The Athletic & Social Club is a well-known establishment in the heart of Cape Town, attracting many visitors and becoming a staple of First Thursdays in the city. The extent of the damage remains to be assessed, but the repeated incidents have cast uncertainty over the club's future.

"We were just escorted out of Athletic Club!" a patron reported to Bizcommunity shortly after the blaze began. "Half my Negroni is inside," he lamented.

Authorities are urging the public to remain patient as the investigation unfolds. They assure the community that all probable causes of the fire will be thoroughly examined.

The City of Cape Town will provide further updates on the situation as information becomes available.