Milkor puts SA back on the advanced military engineering radar

Milkor, a South African defence technology company, has been making strides in the development of its Milkor 380 drone, a premium addition to the country's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities. "We are not competing against companies, we are competing against countries – China, for example, has a few of these UAV systems of this size," explains Daniel du Plessis, marketing and communications director at Milkor, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs faced during the development of this advanced UAV and the market conditions it operates in.

Milkor 380 is entirely locally developed and fabricated

The Milkor 380 drone places South Africa among a select group of seven or eight countries capable of manufacturing UAVs of this calibre.

This achievement shows the nation's growing technological prowess in the defence sector, and Milkor’s commitment to developing local engineering talent and capabilities.

However, Du Plessis is cautious about disclosing specific details regarding sales, customers and contracts, citing the highly competitive nature of the market.

I do not want to disclose any of the sales and things ever, because if I do that, I can leave that door locked and thrown away because in a matter of weeks I will never be able to make a sale there.

The geopolitical landscape further complicates matters.

"The Americans will not supply to South Africa and definitely Israel will not. The Russians at the moment are not manufacturing and Iran will be highly controversial if we buy from them," Du Plessis explains.

This leaves limited options for sourcing advanced defence technology, making Milkor's achievements even more noteworthy.

A strategic asset

The Milkor 380, classified as a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV, is designed for a range of missions, including surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and combat operations.

Daniel du Plessis

"This UAV is the result of what [our] team has built over the past two, or three, or four years,” Says Du Plessis of the strategic significance.

“We can replicate this in a larger or smaller factor with the same team, and it will be more rapid than that."

Our team is based is a blend of skilled individuals, people that are older than 60 years, that have more than 30 years' experience in this field... And then also a good blend of people that are coming in through the ranks now, just completing university with a few years' experience.

While the majority of the drone's components are developed and manufactured in South Africa, Milkor also collaborates with international partners.

The engine, for instance, is a commercially available Rotax, commonly used in light sport aircraft.

"We chose it strategically like that because we didn't want to fall into the same trap as other projects that faced challenges due to reliance on specific suppliers,” he explains.

Expanding portfolio

Beyond the 380, Milkor is actively expanding its product portfolio.

The company is developing a range of land vehicles, including the Milkor Bushcat, an upgraded 4x4 infantry-carrying vehicle, and a new high-end international combat vehicle designed to meet the stringent requirements of UN peacekeeping missions and foreign militaries.

It is also leveraging local partnerships to enhance its offerings – for example, the company is collaborating with a local company to develop a 6x6 border surveillance vehicle based on the Toyota Land Cruiser chassis.

This also benefits from existing agreements where Toyota will keep the beloved 1VD-FTV V8 motor on life support in the country beyond the August 2025 end of life plan.

Future development

In addition to the Milkor 380, the company has seen progress in other sectors, including marine through its Abu Dhabi operations.

Milkor's commitment to innovation and collaboration positions it as a key player in global defence and aerospace industries.

Milkor 380 represents a significant milestone, demonstrating the country's ability to develop and manufacture advanced UAVs.

As Milkor continues to expand its product portfolio and global reach, it will make further contributions to South Africa's economic growth and technological advancement by creating an employment market for engineers.