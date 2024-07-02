Construction Section
    SA engineering sector waits on MEIBC decision

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    2 Sep 2024
    2 Sep 2024
    The Metal and Engineering Bargaining Council (MEIBC) wants to expand its reach within South Africa's engineering industry. They officially applied to broaden their scope, which was announced in the Government Gazette. Their goal is to better regulate and support more parts of the engineering sector, including various related services and manufacturing processes.
    MEIBC is seeking to expand its scope
    MEIBC is seeking to expand its scope

    This expansion could significantly impact both employers and employees with one of the amendments to the scope wording for general and manufacturing engineering and metallurgical industries to include “other than a motor vehicle” components.

    Under the proposed scope, the following will be included:

    Equipment designed to run on fixed tracks, civil and mechanical equipment and/or parts thereof whether or not mounted on wheels, agricultural equipment… tractors and equipment designed for use in factories and workshops – mobile cranes, forklifts and stocking equipment…

    Industry impact

    For businesses, it may mean more consistent rules and standards for wages, benefits, and working conditions.

    For workers, it could lead to fairer and more secure jobs across different engineering fields.

    If the council's application is approved, it will increase the number of union-affiliated workers to 153,873 and recognised engineers to 468,874.

    Compliance considerations

    Employers might need to update their compliance practices, while employees could enjoy better job security and improved working conditions.

    The application is under review, and everyone involved is encouraged to participate in the discussion to ensure their needs are met.

    As the MEIBC waits for the decision, the engineering sector in South Africa may see significant changes that will shape the future of labour relations.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity


