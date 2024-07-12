Industries

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

    Macpherson pledges to redirect funds to ‘building SA’

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    12 Jul 2024
    In a recent interview with SABC News, newly appointed Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson laid out his comprehensive vision for the critical department. His plans focus on fiscal responsibility, efficient resource utilisation, and significant infrastructure development to boost the economy and create jobs. Macpherson’s announcements in his first full week on the job have been headlined by a series of austerity measures aimed at reducing government expenditure on luxuries for officials.
    Minister Dean Macpherson spent the week sketching his vision for the department
    "There will be no procuring of any new housing stock or offices for both the new executive and parliamentarians," he asserted.

    This move comes after revelations that government officials occupy properties worth nearly R1bn in Cape Town and Pretoria.

    "We must maximise the use of existing resources."

    Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, used his first media address to highlight the biggest issues facing the country's electricity supply.
    Ramokgopa highlights SA’s biggest electricity challenges, and it isn’t supply

      8 Jul 2024

    The minister seems committed to ensuring that every Rand saved from cutting unnecessary expenses is reinvested in public infrastructure.

    "We need to turn South Africa into a construction site," Macpherson repeated, echoing his tagline meant to convey the urgency of addressing the country's infrastructure backlog to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

    Combating mismanagement to boost infrastructure development

    Addressing the longstanding issue of mismanagement and underutilisation of government assets, Macpherson highlighted the importance of creating a comprehensive immovable asset register.

    "For years, this task has been neglected," he noted.

    The register will catalogue the state’s assets, enabling better management and utilisation for public benefit.

    The minister recognises the need for a steady pipeline of infrastructure projects.

    With many projects delayed or disrupted, he aims to increase gross capital formation in infrastructure from 14% to 30%.

    He stressed the importance of investing in local government's bulk infrastructure, including water, sanitation, and electricity transmission.
    "Infrastructure investment is key to our economic recovery," he said.

    Construction mafia

    One of the significant challenges Macpherson identified is the disruption of infrastructure projects by organised criminal networks, known as the "construction Mafia."

    He described these groups as "enemies of the state" and is committed to working with law enforcement to address this threat.

    We cannot allow criminal elements to derail our development goals

    He also envisions a more collaborative approach with other departments and municipalities.

    The minister supports transferring the management of certain assets to relevant departments to ensure effective use.

    Additionally, he aims to make the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure a cash-generating entity by optimising asset utilisation and possibly divesting from underperforming properties.

    "Our goal is to create a financially sustainable department that contributes to the economy," he explained.

    Bold ambition

    The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has an ambitious and pragmatic vision under Dean Macpherson.

    By reducing unnecessary expenditures, enhancing the use of public assets, and tackling both the infrastructure backlog and criminal disruptions, the department aims to transform South Africa’s infrastructure landscape, supporting economic growth and improving the quality of life for all South Africans.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

