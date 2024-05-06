Industries

    At least one fatality in George construction site collapse

    By Bhargav Acharya and Tannur Anders
    6 May 2024
    6 May 2024
    Rescue efforts were underway after 22 people were injured and dozens remained trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in George, authorities said on Monday.
    Building collapse in George kills one, 22 injured. Source:
    Building collapse in George kills one, 22 injured. Source: Algoa FM

    Those rescued from the site had been sent to hospitals across the Western Cape province, the municipality of George said in a statement. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

    "The collapse occurred just after 14h00 today, 6 May with a construction crew of approximately 70 on site," it said.

    CCTV footage obtained by showed a cloud of dust as the building crumbled.

    The Athletic & Social Club is located in a heritage building in Castle Street. Source: Google Maps
    Fire erupts at Cape Town heritage building, months after balcony collapse

      10 hours

    "I saw one guy was working and then 'boom' and I saw the whole building collapsed... I'm also traumatised. It is very sad," Theresa Jeyi, a local councillor, told reporters at the scene.

    The SABC earlier reported that more than 40 people were trapped under the rubble.

    The provincial government said it was monitoring the situation.

    "At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage," said Alan Winde, Western Cape premier.

    Rescue workers on site were trying to recover where they heard calls from people, George Mayor Leon van Wyk told SABC, while rescue equipment were on its way.

    "This is going to be a really lengthy exercise and probably going to go right through the night," he said.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Bhargav Acharya and Tannur Anders

    Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf

