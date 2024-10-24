Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

PG BisonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Prasa and Sanral given January deadline for turnaround plan

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    24 Oct 2024
    24 Oct 2024
    The Portfolio Committee on Transport has issued a firm deadline to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) to address key financial and governance issues. By the end of January 2025, both entities are expected to submit comprehensive action plans to tackle concerns raised by the Auditor General (AG) regarding their financial performance.
    Prasa and Sanral given January deadline for turnaround plan

    Chairperson of the committee, Donald Selamolela, raised concerns about the potential liquidity challenges faced by Prasa and Sanral if their funding models and legislative impediments are not resolved.

    He noted the importance of these entities in delivering essential infrastructure services to South Africans.

    “These jewels of infrastructure projects give meaning to service delivery for our people and cannot afford to limp in any way or form,” he said.

    “Vandalism of the infrastructure remains more pronounced, particularly in rail. On roads, we suffered massively during the recent floods that hit KwaZulu Natal, Eastern Cape, and parts of Gauteng and the North West.”

    While the committee expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the transport portfolio, unresolved issues of audits, governance, and vacancies persist within some entities.

    These challenges, if not addressed, could undermine the delivery of services.

    Swift action

    Selamolela raised a point of the need for swift action to repair and maintain infrastructure to prevent further backlogs.

    He specifically called for Prasa to provide regular updates on its progress in preparing to serve as the nucleus of the forthcoming Transport Economic Regulation.

    “The effectiveness we want to see at Prasa is the same as with Sanral,” he said.

    “These entities should co-operate with the department on funding plans to ensure financial sustainability.”

    He also stressed the urgency of addressing the roads affected by recent floods, particularly in KwaZulu Natal, and ensuring that stalled tenders are addressed promptly.

    “Roads affected by floods, especially in KZN, require urgent intervention, and tenders that are being stalled should be reported on quarterly,” added Selamolela.

    “The same reporting approach should be extended to strategies that will be implemented to improve the financial health status.”

    Comprehensive funding plan

    The portfolio committee has adopted its budgetary review and recommendations report, highlighting the importance of developing a comprehensive funding plan for all transport entities.

    This plan, once in place, will help ensure the financial sustainability of Prasa, Sanral, and other entities.

    The committee further recommended that all transport entities address supply chain management processes and reskill employees on financial management functions.

    As part of this effort, the agencies will be required to meet with the AG to ensure compliance with accounting standards used in performance audits.

    Transparency and accountability

    Selamolela concluded by reiterating the importance of transparency and accountability.

    “The entities must each submit a comprehensive action plan to address the AG’s findings and recommendations to the committee by the end of January 2025.”

    This report serves as a critical mid-year review of the financial needs and performance of transport entities, ensuring that they remain on track to meet their obligations.

    Read more: infrastructure, roads, SANRAL, PRASA, passenger rail, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz