Hollard’s bold marketing move: Appointing Allistair Khanyi as group marketing head
Khanyi joins the group marketing department of the organisation from VML SA, where he was the client engagement lead instrumental in delivering the strategic direction of the brand campaigns under his leadership, which included Hollard’s new campaign #InsureYourUnsure.
He is a chartered marketer. He holds a BCom in law from the University of South Africa and an Integrated Marketing Communications qualification from the AAA School of Advertising, where he specialised in brand and media management.
Khanyi says he is relishing the opportunity of repositioning Hollard as a challenger insurer brand with Pan-African access through Hollard International (HINT).