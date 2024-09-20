Hollard’s bold marketing move: Appointing Allistair Khanyi as group marketing head

Hollard, the insurance company, has announced the appointment of Allistair Khanyi as its new group marketing head of brand and communications effective 1 September 2024.

Source: Supplied. Allistair Khanyi, Hollard's new Group Marketing Head of Brand and Communications.

Khanyi joins the group marketing department of the organisation from VML SA, where he was the client engagement lead instrumental in delivering the strategic direction of the brand campaigns under his leadership, which included Hollard’s new campaign #InsureYourUnsure.

He is a chartered marketer. He holds a BCom in law from the University of South Africa and an Integrated Marketing Communications qualification from the AAA School of Advertising, where he specialised in brand and media management.

Khanyi says he is relishing the opportunity of repositioning Hollard as a challenger insurer brand with Pan-African access through Hollard International (HINT).