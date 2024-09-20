Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comOnPoint PRCapital LegacyGreenCapeCity Lodge HotelEdge GrowthAICPA & CIMASAICASA SharesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Finance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News Finance

    Hollard’s bold marketing move: Appointing Allistair Khanyi as group marketing head

    20 Sep 2024
    20 Sep 2024
    Hollard, the insurance company, has announced the appointment of Allistair Khanyi as its new group marketing head of brand and communications effective 1 September 2024.
    Source: Supplied. Allistair Khanyi, Hollard's new Group Marketing Head of Brand and Communications.
    Source: Supplied. Allistair Khanyi, Hollard's new Group Marketing Head of Brand and Communications.

    Khanyi joins the group marketing department of the organisation from VML SA, where he was the client engagement lead instrumental in delivering the strategic direction of the brand campaigns under his leadership, which included Hollard’s new campaign #InsureYourUnsure.

    He is a chartered marketer. He holds a BCom in law from the University of South Africa and an Integrated Marketing Communications qualification from the AAA School of Advertising, where he specialised in brand and media management.

    Khanyi says he is relishing the opportunity of repositioning Hollard as a challenger insurer brand with Pan-African access through Hollard International (HINT).

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz