Working with their agency VML South Africa, Hollard decided to do things differently, creating a campaign that flips the script on insurance marketing from doom and gloom messaging to engaging and relatable storytelling.

Hollard's new campaign from VML Insure your unsure inspires positivity

As VML South Africa’s first big piece of creative work since Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R joined forces at the beginning of the year, this campaign also showcases the capability of the new, integrated business.

“The finished product is a testament to the exceptional teamwork and collaboration across all departments. Seeing how every element came together so seamlessly is truly gratifying and a reflection of the dedication and creativity of everyone involved,” says Theo Ferreira, Executive Creative Director at VML South Africa.

Often referred to as a “safety net” for when things go wrong, insurance is not the most uplifting subject, and insurance marketing tends to get morbid.

The creative insight for the campaign was based on the idea that Hollard empowers consumers to remove negativity from uncertain situations.

“When something goes wrong, negative words often come to mind. However, with Hollard by your side, there is an assurance that things can have a positive outcome,” says Ferreira.

This led to the campaign line, Insure your unsure,/i> which encapsulates Hollard’s promise to provide assurance and confidence.

“Your ‘unsure’ represents the consumer’s negative need state, while ‘insure’ conveys the positive value proposition and product role,” explains Ferreira.

“Hollard addresses consumer uncertainty by providing comprehensive coverage, ensuring they feel secure and confident.”

Strategic insights and brand analysis

The journey began with in-depth brand analytics using WPP's Brand Asset Valuator (BAV) dataset. This analysis focused on Differentiation, Relevance, Esteem, and Knowledge to identify opportunities for enhancing Hollard’s brand stature and potential for growth.

It revealed the need for a more authentic, distinctive and contemporary communications strategy. The team identified that while the insurance industry often catastrophises risks in its messaging, Hollard promotes a positive outlook.

“The insurance industry imagines the worst-case scenarios for everything and everyone we love,” says Allistair Khanyi, Group Marketing Head of Brand and Communications at Hollard.

“Hollard stands out as the most human insurer, rooted in the belief that insurance is about embracing the uncertainties that come with building a better future.”

That key differentiator formed the foundation for the campaign.

Creative development and campaign conceptualisation

The concept was developed through intensive workshops with Hollard's marketing team and brand strategists.

Extensive research into audience preferences and current market trends further shaped the creative direction.

Bringing the campaign to life

The campaign narrative was crafted through detailed script and storyboard development, focusing on challenging industry norms and infusing Hollard's signature quirkiness and humour into the storyline.

Production involved running two large-scale projects simultaneously: stills photography in collaboration with photographer David Prior, and film production led by Darling Films, with Slim as the director.

This was followed by multiple rounds of reviews and revisions during post-production to ensure the final cut was perfectly aligned with Hollard’s brand vision.

The result is an ad that creates a deep emotional connection with the audience, balancing storytelling with brand messaging and leaving viewers inspired.

The high production value, combined with thoughtful cinematography, makes for a standout piece of work that is both memorable and visually engaging.

“The ad’s authentic portrayal of real-life scenarios and emotions enhanced its relatability and credibility, making the message impactful,” says Khanyi.