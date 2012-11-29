Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

SilverbulletSME South AfricaNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyDaily MaverickDMASARed & YellowProvantagePublicis Groupe AfricaLoeriesDentsuJuta and CompanyJoe PublicMedia24Business Partners LimitedPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Precision boost: Mastering search marketing on Google and Bing

    By Samantha Qeja, issued by Dentsu
    9 Oct 2024
    9 Oct 2024
    As a dentsu Performance Team lead, I’m eager to reveal how we harness the power of Google and Bing to refine our search marketing strategies. This approach isn’t just about visibility; it’s about making meaningful connections with each user and enhancing their journey from search to satisfaction.
    Precision boost: Mastering search marketing on Google and Bing

    Targeting beyond demographics

    We go beyond basic demographic targeting. Our strategies are built around detailed audience segmentation that dives deep into behavioural and psychographic insights. This allows us to create tailored messages that resonate with potential customers at the right moment. By using Google and Bing’s sophisticated targeting tools, we deliver ads that are relevant based on user search behaviours, location, device usage, and even the time of day, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates.

    Creative optimisation drives conversion

    The effectiveness of our ad’s stems from continuous creative optimisation. It’s not just about testing what looks good; it’s about understanding what feels right for the customer. Utilising the machine learning and applied AI capabilities of Google and Bing, we refine our ad copies, headlines, and descriptions to ensure they strike a chord with the intended audience. Every ad iteration is an opportunity to enhance connection and conversion, ensuring our messages are compelling and perfectly aligned with user intent.

    Agility is key in digital marketing

    The digital marketing world moves fast, and staying ahead requires agility. Our approach involves continuous monitoring of performance data, market trends, and emerging technologies. This proactive agility allows us to quickly adapt our strategies – whether it’s tweaking campaigns, exploring new keywords, or implementing the latest ad features. Our readiness to pivot keeps our campaigns effective and ahead of the curve.

    Unified strategies amplify impact

    Our search marketing efforts on Google and Bing are integral to a larger digital marketing framework that includes social media, email marketing, and direct engagements including radio and OOH. These insights inform our search campaigns and broader strategies, ensuring consistent messaging and enhanced overall marketing synergy.

    Driving results with precision

    The strategic use of Google and Bing in search marketing not only maximises our campaign performances but also ensures we are a step ahead in meeting customer needs and driving business outcomes. By focusing on detailed audience insights, adaptive creative executions, and an agile approach to market changes, we continue to lead in delivering exceptional digital performance marketing results.

    Stay tuned for more fascinating insights as we continue to leverage the dynamic capabilities of search engines to better connect with and serve our audience.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Samantha Qeja

    Samantha Qeja is Performance Team lead at dentsu.
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz