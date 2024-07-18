Jozi My Jozi leads biggest inner-city clean-up on Mandela Day

The ‘Adopt a Project’ initiative, launched by Jozi My Jozi (JMJ) for Mandela Day on 18 July, in collaboration with many stakeholders and partners including corporates, NGOs, the Gauteng Provincial Government, and the City of Joburg, hopes to turn every day into a Mandela Day, to make a meaningful difference and encourage ongoing community involvement and teamwork to create sustainable improvements in our city.

The JMJ movement – for the people, by the people – focuses on igniting civic activism and creating sustainable solutions to the social and economic challenges many people are facing.

Making a meaningful and sustainable difference in the lives of those less fortunate was an ideal and a value that the late President Nelson Mandela embraced and lived by. Mandela Day is an annual global celebration that takes place on Madiba’s birthday to honour his life and legacy. This day is a call to action for individuals, communities, and organisations to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles and to make a positive, meaningful and sustainable impact in their own communities.

Mandela's vision of freedom was not just about removing oppressive laws but also transforming mindsets and social conditions to enable all people to truly live free. His words and actions have inspired the JMJ movement, founded on 18 July 2023, as a positive catalyst for change. The movement embodies the spirit of our Constitution and celebrates Mandela’s legacy of collaboration, reimagination, and uplifting the community.

Adopt a Project every day

“Our ‘Adopt a Project’ plans for #MandelaDay2024 – and every day – demonstrate a deep commitment to making a positive impact on the city and its residents. By focusing on early childhood development, food security, and social justice, and by engaging individuals, corporations, and communities to take action, we are working to create a more equitable, resilient, and vibrant Johannesburg, and a better world for all,” comments Bea Swanepoel, CEO of Jozi My Jozi.

“Together with your support we can be a powerful force for positive change and inspire a brighter future for Johannesburg. Our ‘Adopt a Project’ portal is now live and features projects you can volunteer or donate to, not only on Mandela Day but 365 days of the year. We invite you, the people of Jozi, to join us as we journey towards creating a city that we can all proudly call Jozi My Jozi.

“Our goal is to engage the greater community of Joburg to work with us to create a safe and clean environment in our inner city, to make the act of volunteerism fun and to honour Mandela’s legacy by making a positive and lasting impact – all this to encourage people back into the CBD to work, study, play and live in a safe and secure environment,” says Swanepoel.

The 365-day Adopt a Project campaign encourages everyone to volunteer their time and skills all year round to make a difference. The online portal gives people the option of directly choosing a project, big or small, and are suitable for families, couples, individuals, learners or small businesses. They will also change frequently with new projects uploaded as the needs are met.

Jozi My Jozi's plans for Mandela Day 2024 are also aligned with the Nelson Mandela Foundation's priority social justice areas: early childhood development, food security, and just cities. The movement encourages individuals to identify those in need around them and do what they can to make a difference for them.

“Nelson Mandela Day reminds us of the power of giving back, but the spirit of Mandela shouldn't be confined to just 67 minutes once a year,” says Swanepoel. “Let's celebrate his legacy every day by embodying his values of compassion, justice, and community service. Jozi My Jozi encourages you to make kindness a daily habit, to stand up for what's right, and to help those in need. By doing so, we can transform our city into a beacon of hope and unity, honouring Mandela's vision of a better world for all. Together, let's live the legacy of Madiba every single day.”

Visit the website here to sign up, volunteer and donate, to start making your meaningful and lasting difference within the Joburg CBD.

(https://www.jozimyjozi-adoptaproject.com/)

Biggest inner-city clean-up

Another key event JMJ is hosting on #MandelaDay2024 is an inner city clean-up initiative. More than 15 corporates, including Anglo American, De Beers, Nando’s, IQbusiness, Absa, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Hollard, AFHCO, TUHF, Maharishi Invincibility Institute, Wits Health, UJ Doornfontein Campus, Wits and UJ SRC teams, plus the Gauteng Provincial Government and City of Joburg Councillors, have pledged to participate in the clean-ups taking place across Hillbrow and the Health Precinct, Joubert Park, Ellis Park, Lorentzville and Bertrams. They will be joined by a number of NGOs from the inner city, including Eyakho Environmental Group, Dotted “O” Foundation in Hillbrow, and Hillbrow eKhaya.

With more than 3,500 employees from these organisations committing their time and efforts to this major clean-up, the aim is to not only improve the physical appearance of the city, but also to bring people together and foster a sense of community pride and ownership.

Irene Mafune, regional director, CRUM Region F of the City of Joburg has lauded the enormous efforts made by the JMJ team to organise this massive clean-up as part of Mandela Day. “It reflects a collective effort and dedication to revitalising the inner city of Johannesburg and addressing urban decay, which has led to the deterioration of certain areas. As a result, it has caused businesses and private companies to vacate the CBD, exacerbating the already high levels of unemployment.

“The goal of this Mandela Day clean-up is to rejuvenate Hillbrow and bring back the shine of this once vibrant jewel of the City, to make a positive impact, to enhance the environment, and to cultivate a sense of communal pride. The City plans to harness its fundamental services to play a part in reigniting the inner city and accelerating service delivery, which can serve as an impetus to the invaluable JMJ activities. These public-private partnerships cannot be overemphasised as they certainly accelerate the redevelopment of target areas.

“According to the words of our great statesman and legend, Nelson Mandela, ‘It always seems impossible until it’s done’. Let us heed the call by working together in making a positive impact to enhance our environment and cultivate a sense of communal pride,” concludes Mafune.

“While this inner city clean-up is being supported by registered corporates, we call on all the residents of Jozi to do their bit on 18 July by cleaning up the areas around their homes or workplaces – and to make this a sustainable and lasting effort throughout the year. We ask everyone to join us as it is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity,” comments Swanepoel.

Sign up here to join the #JoziMyJozi movement – be part of the solution.

