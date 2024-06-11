Registrations now open for Hollard Daredevil Run

It’s an event known by its distinctive purple speedos and bold mission to raise awareness about male cancers. The annual Hollard Daredevil Run will once again be bringing vital awareness back to hoods and companies across the country when it takes place this year on Friday, 1 November 2024.

What started 15 years ago with a few brave souls running through peak hour traffic in speedos to raise awareness about cancer, has become a nationwide phenomenon that brings attention to prostate and testicular cancers.

Since 2021, the Hollard Daredevil Run has featured a main event at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg, along with smaller runs in neighbourhoods nationwide, with last year’s collective event being the biggest to date.

Coinciding with the official announcement of this year’s run, was the handing over of funds raised from the 2023 event.

A total of R700,000 was presented to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa, which will be used to fund testing in under-resourced areas and increase awareness, support and research.

According to Joani Sadie, corporate relationship manager at CANSA, previous funding from the Hollard Daredevil Run enabled CANSA to conduct over 2,000 Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood tests between January 2022 and March 2023.

These blood tests are non-invasive and only take a few seconds, but they potentially save lives, as high levels of the protein PSA could indicate the presence of prostate cancer.

A spotlight on men's health

Through the Daredevil Run, Hollard is shining a spotlight on men's health, enabling them to secure a healthier future, says Allistair Khanyi, head of brand and communications at Hollard.

“Every year, the run has a positive impact nationally, enabling a culture that urges men to talk more openly about male cancers, the risks, the symptoms and the importance of early detection” adds Khanyi.

“This is a cause that is not only important to our business but equally meaningful to our people as parents, brothers, sons, sisters and daughters”.

One in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, with this cancer predicted to be the most common cancer amongst men in South Africa by 2030.

Black African men are disproportionately affected by prostate cancer, with a 60% higher risk of developing the disease compared to other population groups. While not as common, testicular cancer remains the most prevalent cancer among young men aged 15 to 35, affecting approximately 1 in 250 males.

In line with Hollard’s recent brand repositioning, the Hollard Daredevil Run aims promote early detection of prostate and testicular cancer - the unprotected can become protected, with the survival rate in men whose prostate cancer is detected early enough being 95%. The five-year survival rate for men who are diagnosed and treated for early-stage testicular cancer is over 98%.

Andrew Oberholzer, CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa, says that the Hollard Daredevil Run enables a lighter conversation around a scary subject for men.

“These events are critical as they generate massive educational opportunities on a national level to educate men and boys about prostate and testicular cancer”.

Runners from Johannesburg can once again join thousands of other daredevils at the annual Zoo Lake event to run 5km at 3pm on Friday 1 November, while participants elsewhere can register to run on their own or in groups anywhere in the country.

Last year saw teams of men running cancer outta small towns and big cities throughout South Africa with one of the many highlights being a team of game rangers running through the Kruger National Park.

For more information, go to daredevilrun.com.