Markets & Investment News South Africa

    Former minister Pravin Gordhan's health crisis intensifies

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    11 Sep 2024
    Former minister Pravin Gordhan has been admitted to hospital, his family confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, 10 September, 2024.
    Source: Former Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.
    The family assured that although Gordhan’s health has declined, he is receiving the best possible medical care.

    The cause of illness has not been disclosed and the family has requested Gordhan's privacy be respected.

    The first signs of Gordhan's health issues emerged when he informed committee chairperson Khayalethu Magaxa that his specialist advised against travel, marking the second such instance in a short time.

    He later announced his decision to leave politics after the 2024 general elections, citing a focus on his health and wellbeing.

    A trained pharmacist, Gordhan previously served in various cabinet roles, including finance, public enterprises, traditional affairs, and co-operative governance.

    Gordhan oversaw state entities including power utility Eskom and logistics firm Transnet.

    An anti-apartheid veteran, he has been in politics since the beginning of South Africa's democracy and previously served as finance minister.

    Pravin Gordhan, finance minister
    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
