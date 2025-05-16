Smart, Capable, Connected: The 2023 Ford Ranger XLT delivers power, tech, and versatility

When I first laid eyes on the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Double Cab, I’ll admit it — I was intimidated. It looked big, rugged, and very much like it belonged in a man’s world. But from the moment I climbed into the cab and pulled off, that perception began to shift.

Thanks to the team at Ford South Africa, what I discovered over the course of a two-day, 14-hour adventure — spanning highways, gravel roads and river crossings — was a vehicle that not only delivers on power and tech, but also makes space for comfort, grace, and discovery.

Because yes — this is a vehicle that works hard. But it also plays hard.

Our journey in the Ranger XLT wasn’t just about testing torque and tech; it was an invitation into the lifestyle Ford has built around this next-gen bakkie. In convoy, we drove through Gauteng and the North West province — winding through bushveld, cutting across the Crocodile River, and exploring the region’s most scenic spots.

We rode boats across the Hartebeespoort Dam, ventured deep underground in the Weltevreden Caves, and immersed ourselves in the freedom and flexibility that this vehicle enables. It wasn’t just transport — it was the enabler of this last-minute adventure off the beaten path.

And that’s really the point: the 2023 Ranger XLT doesn’t just take you places — it invites you to go further.

Responsive. Refined. Rugged

Despite its size, the Ranger XLT is incredibly responsive and surprisingly agile.

It accelerates with ease — making overtaking smooth and safe — and it handles both urban and off-road conditions with equal confidence.

Over the two days, the Ranger XLT covered everything from peak-hour traffic to wide open stretches of tar and rutted dirt roads, and I barely felt a bump. Even river crossings and rocky trails felt easy.

What impressed me most was how intuitive the drive felt. I never had to fight with the car — it flowed with me, supporting every decision with ease and accuracy. It’s clear Ford has designed this vehicle to work with you, not against you.

Source: Supplied. 2023 Ford XLT drivers work hard. But they also play hard.

Luxury meets practicality

As a woman driving what’s traditionally seen as a "man's bakkie", I found myself surprised by how comfortable, even luxurious, the experience was. Features like blind spot assist, automatic dusk-sensing headlights, and adaptive high beam control made me feel looked after and in control.

The SYNC 4A infotainment system — designed to feel like a smart tablet embedded in your dashboard — was clean, responsive, and paired seamlessly with Apple CarPlay, allowing us to connect our phones instantly for maps and music. The driver fatigue warning that popped up near the end of our long drive genuinely impressed me.

The seats — especially in the back — were so comfortable I joked that I could happily sleep in the car. (And honestly, after the getaway we had, I wasn’t entirely kidding.)

Source: Supplied. 2023 Ford XLT test drivers having a blast.

Built for the modern explorer

What stood out is that the Ranger XLT can be both a rugged workhorse and a lifestyle vehicle — tough enough for the dirt track, yet refined enough for school drop-offs or weekend escapes. It’s built for the person who switches hats throughout the week: professional, parent, traveller, adventurer.

Ford describes this vehicle as one that can carry a farmer during the week and a family on weekends. I’d go even further — this is a bakkie that could become your favourite companion. It has presence, performance, and personality. And once you’ve driven it, you’ll struggle to settle for anything less.

The 2023 Ford Ranger XLT isn’t just about getting from A to B — it’s about how you feel getting there. Confident. Capable. Free. Over two days, through rivers, cave terrain, traffic and open road, this vehicle proved it can keep up with the pace of real life — and make the journey not only easier, but more enjoyable.

It’s the kind of car you don't just drive — you live in, lean on, and adventure with. And if you're anything like me, once you've had that immersive taste of the Ford lifestyle, there's really no going back.