Healthcare Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

StoneCOHSASABonitasNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Healthcare

    The N4G Summit: Linking agriculture to better health in South Africa

    It is girls who drop out of school due to malnutrition. It is women and girls who sacrifice meals so others in the household can eat. We must lift this burden off women and girls in South Africa.
    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    1 Apr 2025
    1 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    This was the core message of South Africa’s delegation at the Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit in Paris this year—a key global event uniting governments, international organisations, civil society, and businesses to tackle malnutrition in all its forms.

    "All in all, South Africa's been represented at some great discussions, and as the country's agricultural minister it's been good to also be advocating to diversify our agricultural trade relations," said Minister of Agriculture of South Africa and Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen.

    Held every four years in the host country of the Olympic Games, the 2025 Summit covered a diverse range of subjects such as the importance of food security and good nutritious diets for South Africans and the global environment. Steenhuizen said he was able to share his findings about some of the knock-on effects of sugar-tax on small-scale farmers and unpacked how SA's health-promotion levies help reduce obesity.

    A key theme at the roundtable talks was gender, highlighting how poor nutrition disproportionately affects women and girls.

    "We've been discussing how to develop programmes, utilise data, and implement interventions through a joint government approach to effectively tackle this issue," Steenhuisen said.

    "When people eat well, they live well and this impacts the economy. The World Bank reports that every dollar invested in nutrition yields a $23 return for the country. This means children can learn better, and adults contribute to a more productive workforce. Ultimately, this ties back to the production of high-quality, healthy food at an affordable price."

    He noted, "We've also been examining how poor communities suffer from limited access to good nutrition. There are many key learnings to take back to South Africa, particularly for the Eastern and Northern Cape provinces, which, according to our survey last year, are disproportionately affected by high levels of malnutrition, leading to childhood stunting.

    Steenhuisen stressed the link between agriculture and nutrition.

    "It is our farmers and the agricultural sector that produce the food and provide the nutrition we all need. I look forward to bringing back these learnings and integrating them into our G20 agriculture programme. By applying insights and experiences from other countries, we can strengthen our efforts to tackle childhood malnutrition in South Africa."

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
      Related
      OptionsNext
      Let's do Biz