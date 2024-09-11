New JSE Cloud Marketplace promises enhanced investor insights

On Monday, 9 September, 2024, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) introduced its new virtual storefront, the Cloud Marketplace, aiming to improve access to data and insights for South African investors while enhancing competition in the market.

Source: South African Market Insights.

This move is part of the JSE’s ongoing efforts to become a more competitive exchange and enhance the overall investor experience by making critical data more easily accessible to clients.

Mark Randall, director of Information Services at the JSE, says the Cloud Marketplace will improve the investor experience, offering both investment firms and individual investors the ability to "level up" with streamlined access to crucial market data.

“Migrating data offerings to the cloud is a key part of the JSE’s information and communications technology strategy.

“This offering marks the successful completion of the first phase of our market data modernisation strategy. Ultimately, the JSE aims to leverage cloud services to provide clients with analytics and insights, rather than just raw data.”

The Cloud Marketplace will serve as a central hub for all JSE data products and services, simplifying the process for clients to find and acquire the information they need. Clients will be able to access data in a variety of formats, allowing for seamless integration into their own systems. Although the platform is designed to facilitate smooth online transactions, some manual processes may still be required during the initial stages.

At the outset, the Cloud Marketplace will feature real-time market updates, including products like SENS Live and Company Financials Live, which provide up-to-the-minute SENS announcements. These offerings are only the beginning, as the JSE has plans to expand its range of data products significantly.

Upcoming offerings will include daily summaries of market news, an end-of-day equity product, historical data for SENS, and an AI-driven Company Financials product that highlights key financial information. These additions are designed to further enhance the value of the platform and provide investors with the tools they need to make informed decisions.