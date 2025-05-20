Entrepreneurship Funding
    JSE expands SME Rise Initiative with UK partnership and national roadshows

    The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is ramping up its efforts to empower South African SMEs through the expansion of its flagship SME Rise Initiative, which continues to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors.
    20 May 2025
    Source: Pexels

    Through partnerships with the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa) and the UK-SA Tech Hub, the JSE is scaling up the reach of two key SME Rise programmes in 2025: the Capital Matching Roadshow and the Enterprise Acceleration Programme.

    “The SME Rise initiative has proven to be a powerful catalyst for unlocking opportunities for SMEs,” said Vuyo Lee, director of marketing and corporate affairs at the JSE.

    “Our partnerships are crucial to ensuring that more SMEs get the tools and support they need to grow, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to our economy.”

    In 2024, the Capital Matching Roadshow reached over 400 SMEs in the Eastern Cape, Free State, and Western Cape—connecting them with potential investors. The programme, developed with support from Sedfa, provincial development agencies, and government partners, will expand to Gauteng and Limpopo in 2025.

    “Our collaboration with the JSE underscores the importance of joint efforts to build sustainable solutions for SMEs,” said Nkosikhona Mbatha, acting CEO of Sedfa.

    JSE Enterprise Acceleration Programme

    In a parallel track, the JSE Enterprise Acceleration Programme, now in its fourth year, is launching its 2025 cohort in partnership with the UK-SA Tech Hub. The initiative targets high-growth, tech-enabled companies and includes a 12-month programme covering acceleration, investor readiness, and market expansion.

    “This partnership opens the door for South African SMEs to gain global visibility and access to international markets,” said Lee.

    Over 50 businesses have already benefitted from the programme, which includes mentoring, workshops, and access to global networks. The UK-SA Tech Hub’s support aligns with the UK government’s commitment to inclusive digital growth and startup support in South Africa.

    “Our aim is to equip startups with the tools to secure capital and grow sustainably,” said Milisa Mabinza, director of the UK-SA Tech Hub.

    JSE Private Placements (JPP) continues to play a key role by offering SMEs a digital platform for fundraising, while alumni-led initiatives like the Mamela Luthuli Foundation will provide expert-led workshops and targeted investor engagements for the 2025 cohort.

    The SME Rise initiative takes a holistic approach to SME development, with programmes covering red tape reduction, early-stage funding readiness, and international market expansion—creating a full ecosystem for growth.

