DRDGold celebrates 130 year on JSE as increased gold price delivers

Source: © DRDGold DRDGold DRDGold celebrated its 130th anniversary of its uninterrupted listing on the JSE, when it reported on favourable revenue for Q3 FY2025

This is due to a 10% increase in the average gold price to R1 685 760/kg.

Gold sold and produced decreased by 13% and 12% respectively, due to a 5% decrease in tonnage throughput and a 7% decrease in yield to 0.181g/t.

Tonnages decreased mainly due to unprecedented wet weather conditions, which inhibited access to certain sites and consequently impacted the desired blend of reclamation material.

This also affected the average yield achieved, which reduced by 7% to 0.181g/t.

Cash operating costs remained under control, decreasing to R1 044.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents increased by R289.3m to R950.5m as at 31 March 2025, after paying an interim cash dividend of R258.7m for the six months ended 31 December 2024.

The cash generated during the current quarter will, inter alia, be applied towards the Company’s extended capital expenditure programme.

This, coupled with the recent surge in the gold price and barring any unforeseen events, places the Company in a favourable position to consider declaring a final dividend in August 2025.

On track to achieve production

In the Company’s 2025 condensed consolidated unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2024 (HY1 FY2025) published on 18 February 2025, the Company indicated that it remained on track to achieve the production guidance for the financial year ending 30 June 2025 of between 155,000 ounces and 165,000 ounces.

Due to the decrease in tonnage and decrease in yield that has been observed during the quarter ended 31 March 2025, the Company may fall marginally short of its production guidance.

As a result of the expected decrease in gold production, the Company may exceed the revised cash operating unit cost guidance of R870,000/kg as published in the HY1 FY2025.

130th anniversary on JSE

To celebrate its anniversary, DRDGold and guests gathered at the JSE.

Founded as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited (DRD), the Company spent nearly a century as a single-mine South African gold producer.

In the 21st century, through circumstance and strategic evolution, the Company transformed into something far greater — a company that defies simple definition.

The celebration featured the ceremonial opening of the stock market and the launch of a commemorative coffee table book.

This publication offers the first in-depth, documented account of DRDGold’s remarkable journey, from its gold mining roots to its present-day role, set against the backdrop of a changing South Africa and world.

Niel Pretorius, DRDGold CEO, touches on the legacy of DRDGold on the environment and for future generations at the JSE celebration.

“The idea of rolling back mining’s environmental legacy aligns with the values of our people.

“Our people are not only working for the next month or year, but they are also working for the next generation and towards a better future. This is what sustainability is all about.”

We recently celebrated DRD Gold Limited’s 130th listing anniversary, the oldest company on listed on our exchange.



Here’s a look at our commemoration of this milestone. pic.twitter.com/eQNqoFwBmz — JSE (@JSE_Group) May 5, 2025

Renewable energy initiatives

The Company also reiterated that it continues to explore further renewable energy initiatives in line with its commitment to sustainability as well as invest in capital infrastructure developments that underscore the throughput and output targets of Vision 2028.

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute an earnings forecast. The financial information provided is the responsibility of the directors of DRDGOLD, and such information has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company’s auditors.