Youth energy innovations shine at TCS Sustainathon

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS's) third annual Sustainathon saw South Africa's youth use their problem-solving skills to develop sustainable alternatives to address the country's energy crisis, under the theme "Clean and Affordable Energy Solutions".

Supplied image: All the winners of the 3rd annual TCS Sustainathon

The competition kicked off in September 2024 and the winners were recently awarded following months of proposals, presentations and adjudication. The challenge is designed to empower students to leverage technology and tackle real-world sustainability issues, while the theme was directly inspired by the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 7.

TCS Sustainathon provides a crucial platform for students to devise solutions for sustainability challenges in underserved and rural areas. Participants benefit from invaluable mentorship and guidance from TCS experts, non-profit organisations, and government agencies, creating a collaborative environment for innovation. This is particularly vital in Africa, where nearly 600 million people lack access to electricity, highlighting the urgent need for accessible and sustainable energy solutions.

This year's Sustainathon produced a wealth of innovative ideas and was judged by a panel comprising Sumanta Roy (TCS president and regional head, Middle East & Africa); Huseini Poonawala (TCS chief technology officer, Middle East & Africa); Steffen Burrows (Pick n Pay head of sustainability); Andile Tlhoaele (SkillsLAB co-founder); and Nancy Maluleke (special advisor projects, sustainable energy for City of Johannesburg Metro).

Winning projects

Team Nexus, the event winners, proposed Vital-Vaults, a portable, energy-efficient cooling solution designed to store vaccines in rural Africa, directly addressing storage challenges for life-saving medication in areas prone to supply disruptions.

Team Green Energy Engineers, the first runners-up, presented "Waste to Watts," a project focused on developing bio-batteries using organic waste, offering an alternative to non-renewable energy sources. The third-place winners, South Solar Synergy, proposed Ubuntu Solar Farm, aimed at enhancing community access to solar energy.

TCS Sustainathon serves to drive youth to develop real-world solutions in STEM and energy. By providing a platform for innovation, mentorship, and collaboration, the competition empowers young minds to translate their ideas into tangible solutions that address pressing societal challenges.

Supplied image: 1st place winners, Team Nexus for its Vital-Vaults project

The success of initiatives like Vital-Vaults, Waste to Watts, and Ubuntu Solar Farm demonstrates the potential of youth-led innovation to drive positive change in the energy sector.

“The calibre of solutions presented in the third edition of this event has showcased the immense potential of South Africa's youth to drive innovation in the renewable energy sector,” said Langa Dube, regional director at TCS South Africa & rest of Africa.

“The success of this year's competition underscores the need for increased investment in youth in STEM,” he said. “We encourage more private enterprises to follow TCS's lead in upskilling our youth, and fostering a sustainable future for South Africa.”