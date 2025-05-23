Energy & Mining Markets & Investment
    Anglo American Valterra Platinum demerger completed

    Following the approval by shareholders on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, the demerger of Anglo American's interest in Valterra Platinum Limited and the associated share consolidation of Anglo American has been completed, with the share consolidation becoming effective on Sunday, 1 June 2025.
    2 Jun 2025
    Source: © The JSE Group Valterra Platinum's debut on the JSE follows the demerger of Anglo American's interest in the company
    The admission of Anglo American’s new ordinary shares to the equity shares (commercial companies) listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities took place at 8 am today, 2 June, Monday.

    This was along with the listing and commencement of dealings in entitlements to Anglo American’s new ordinary shares on the JSE.

    The shares of Valterra Platinum will also be admitted to the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities at 8 am, Monday, 2 June.

    This listing will be alongside Valterra Platinum’s existing primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

    A major step to unlock the inherent value

    Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, says: “This is an important moment for both Anglo American and Valterra Platinum.

    "For Anglo American, this is a major step in our plan to unlock the inherent value in our portfolio as a whole, with enhanced focus on our world-class positions in copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients.

    "Valterra Platinum has been a major part of the company for many years but now is the right time for it to optimise its value creation prospects on an independent path – it’s an outstanding business and team and I have every confidence that Valterra Platinum will thrive as a leader in the global platinum group metals industry.”

    Following the demerger Anglo American will continue to hold c.19.9% of Valterra Platinum and intends to retain this shareholding for at least 90 days following the demerger (subject to appropriate exceptions for any sale to maintain, and not exceed, this c.19.9% interest), with this shareholding position to be managed responsibly over time to effect a full separation.

