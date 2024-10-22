Standard Bank unveils upgraded SimplyBlu for SMEs

Standard Bank has launched an enhanced version of its SimplyBLU platform, providing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) with a seamless all-in-one solution for payments and business management.

Source: Supplied. Norman Nyawo, the head of merchant solutions for business and commercial banking at Standard Bank South Africa.

The newly improved SimplyBlu solution integrates payments, inventory management, and e-commerce into one platform, offering businesses unmatched flexibility and control across multiple channels, with the added benefit of full visibility and access to business insights and reports at no extra cost.

Gone are the days when small businesses need to juggle separate systems for payments, inventory management, and tills. SimplyBlu consolidates everything into one powerful solution, allowing businesses to manage their brick-and-mortar, online, and mobile sales effortlessly, all while gaining valuable insights into their operations for better decision-making.

“What we are doing with this new and enhanced SimplyBlu platform is turn possibilities into opportunities for the vibrant businesses that power Africa’s economy, by giving them a truly all-in-one experience,” explained Norman Nyawo, the head of merchant solutions for business and commercial banking at Standard Bank South Africa.

SimplyBlu enhances business efficiency

Available on Android with iOS imminent, the SimplyBlu app allows merchants to not only manage their operations on the go but also handle payments and sales directly, ensuring that their businesses continue to run smoothly, even when they are not physically present.

Merchants can view daily, weekly, and monthly reports directly through the merchant app. This app allows them to transact using multiple payment methods, including card, QR, and cash, while tracking performance in real-time. Merchants can monitor sales, track expenses, and access detailed reports for full visibility of their operations from anywhere.

The upgraded Android card machine/POS device enhances these capabilities by featuring a built-in barcode scanner linked to the SimplyBlu payment system. This integration streamlines operations, allowing merchants to scan products, update stock levels, and track sales without the need for traditional till systems, resulting in significant cost savings.

Additionally, merchants receive instant alerts about customer activity and can easily integrate an online store with the POS system and merchant app.

This ensures a cohesive connection across all sales channels, enabling businesses to operate smoothly even when owners are not physically present.

Secure business management

Over and above these enhanced features, the improved SimplyBlu offering is also built with security as a top priority. The platform uses advanced encryption to safeguard every transaction, ensuring that businesses can operate with confidence knowing that customer data and payments are fully protected.

“SimplyBlu is all about giving businesses a single proposition that works across all channels, with us partnering with the businesses as they start, manage, and grow their operations," said Nyawo.

"Whether it is a POS device, mobile phone, or e-commerce site - everything is interconnected, giving businesses the tools that they need to manage their operations from one platform, with full visibility and free access to valuable business insights."