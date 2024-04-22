Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

PnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Labour Law & Unions News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Why criminal records might not be an employment dealbreaker

    22 Apr 2024
    22 Apr 2024
    The Labour Court's recent landmark ruling in the case of Connor v Lexisnexis [2024] has changed the rule book when it comes to disregarding jobs applicants based on criminal history.
    Image source: bowie15 –
    Image source: bowie15 – 123RF.com

    The court's acceptance of the employee's claim for unfair discrimination underscores a fundamental shift in perspective, advocating for fairness and inclusivity in the workplace.

    The employee, seeking to compel the employer to honour its original offer of employment, challenged the retraction of the offer upon the discovery of his criminal history. Invoking various provisions of labour law, the employee claimed unfair dismissal, discrimination, and contract repudiation.

    The court, finding the criminal history irrelevant to the job requirements, ordered the employer to reinstate the original employment offer, albeit with a modification to reflect the time that had elapsed.

    Jonathan Goldberg, chairman of Global Business Solutions, stresses the importance of evaluating the relevance of a candidate's criminal history to the job at hand.

    Image source: Pavel Danilyuk from
    Unfair dismissal based on age: Labour Court's landmark ruling

      26 Feb 2024

    "Gone are the days when a blanket ban on hiring individuals with a criminal record was considered acceptable," Goldberg asserts. "Today, we recognise the need for a more nuanced approach that prioritises fairness and merit."

    Goldberg emphasises the significance of assessing the nature of the offence in relation to the job applied for.

    "While certain convictions may be relevant to specific roles, many others are not," he explains. "For instance, a youthful indiscretion like smoking marijuana decades ago should not hinder someone's prospects in unrelated fields."

    The ruling highlights the imperative for employers to adopt a discerning approach to hiring practices, considering individual circumstances and the potential for rehabilitation.

    Image source: bpawesome –
    What employers should know before using AI in dismissals

      10 May 2023

    "By solely focusing on an applicant's criminal record without considering its relevance to the job, employers risk perpetuating systemic discrimination and denying individuals the opportunity to rebuild their lives," Goldberg warns.

    Moreover, Goldberg advocates for greater transparency and accountability in recruitment processes.

    "Employers must be prepared to justify any decision to exclude candidates based on their criminal history," he asserts. "This not only promotes fairness but also fosters trust and confidence in the hiring process."

    In conclusion, the ruling in Connor v Lexisnexis [2024] prompts employers to reconsider their approach to hiring individuals with a criminal record. By prioritising fairness, relevance, and inclusivity, we can build a workforce that reflects the values of justice and equality.

    As Goldberg summarises, "A criminal record should not be a barrier to employment, but rather an opportunity for redemption and second chances."

    Read more: criminal record, Jonathan Goldberg, Global Business Solutions, unfair discrimination dispute, criminal record check, unfair discrimination
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image source: rawpixel –
    Judicial Matters Amendment Act signed into law
    4 Apr 2024
    Image source: Pavel Danilyuk from
    Unfair dismissal based on age: Labour Court's landmark ruling
     26 Feb 2024
    Image source: bpawesome –
    What employers should know before using AI in dismissals
     10 May 2023
    Image source: Rabia Elif Aksoy –
    Public display of old SA flag is hate speech, rules SCA
     25 Apr 2023
    Image source: Allan Swart –
    Criminal record expungement workshops launch in Joburg township
    14 Nov 2022
    Image source: Matilda Wormwood from
    How to respond to unfair discrimination based on pregnancy
     1 Nov 2022
    Image source: razyph –
    Dismissed, determined doper loses court bid to be reinstated
     28 Jun 2022
    Image source: Edhar Yuralaits –
    How unfair discrimination will cost your company its compliance certification
    13 Jun 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz