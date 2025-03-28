HR Labour Law & Unions
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BrandLoveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    HR Labour Law & Unions

    Insights from Adcorp's Business Breakfast

    On 26 March, Adcorp Group hosted an exclusive breakfast in partnership with John Botha, director at Global Business Solutions. The event provided an in-depth discussion on South Africa’s evolving labour laws, workforce strategies, and the amended Code of Good Practice on Dismissal - exploring its impact on businesses and compliance requirements.
    Issued by Adcorp Group
    28 Mar 2025
    28 Mar 2025
    Insights from Adcorp's Business Breakfast

    Understanding South Africa’s changing labour landscape

    The growing influence of Gen Z and Millennials in the workforce is reshaping expectations, with these generations demanding more flexibility, work-life balance, and values-driven organisations. As businesses adapt to their preferences for autonomy, career development, and inclusive cultures, they must also reassess workforce strategies in light of South Africa's evolving labour laws.

    The introduction of the Labour Law Reform and the Code of Good Practice on Dismissal requires companies to reconsider their approaches to dismissals, workforce structuring, and retrenchment, with a focus on flexibility and agility. These regulatory changes are pushing businesses to explore new employment solutions and adjust severance pay structures to remain competitive in a dynamic labour market.

    Employers must now assess additional factors when determining terminations, while businesses are encouraged to adopt more flexible models to navigate economic shifts. Changing retrenchment policies are also influencing workforce management strategies, with companies exploring alternative employment solutions to maintain agility. And adjustments to severance pay structures could significantly impact the financial implications of workforce restructuring.

    Employment equity compliance and its impact

    Employment Equity remains a critical priority, with new regulations reinforcing compliance expectations. From 2026, businesses will be required to obtain an Employment Equity Certificate of Compliance by demonstrating fair employment practices that meet regulatory standards. Companies must also adhere to sectoral workforce requirements, ensuring demographic quotas, particularly in different management levels are met to remain competitive. Failure to comply with these workforce equity goals could result in financial penalties and the loss of government incentives, such as the Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP2) in the automotive industry.

    The need for adaptability in the future of work

    What is clear is that the future of employment is transforming, with regulatory discussions underway to address changes in non-traditional employment structures. Proposed updates may influence worker classifications, compensation models, and benefits, prompting businesses to rethink their approaches. A relevant example cited by John Botha is the growing trend of platform-based work, such as that seen with Uber, which has prompted regulators to rethink how these workers should be classified and compensated.

    Globally, shifting economic and technological landscapes highlight the need for adaptability, with automation, market innovation, and past industry failures underscoring the importance of agility. As the future unfolds, businesses must focus on skills development, flexible workforce strategies, and regulatory preparedness to remain resilient and adaptable to shifting conditions.

    Emphasising proactive adaptation

    In summary, John Botha emphasised the importance of proactive adaptation in navigating regulatory and economic shifts. Workforce agility, legal compliance, and strategic TES partnerships can mitigate risks and ensure long-term business sustainability. As South Africa’s labour landscape continues to evolve, businesses must replace a “what if” mindset with an “even if” approach, ensuring resilience as they face ongoing changes.

    For more information, visit Adcorp Group’s website.

    Read more: John Botha, Global Business Solutions, Uber
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz