Unpacking progressive parental leave policies with Plentify's Tamsyn Lunt

Tamsyn Lunt, director of Product Growth at Plentify

The case challenged the parental leave terms of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), and the High Court ultimately ruled certain sections unconstitutional: fathers should be allowed to share in the four months maternity leave that was initially only available to mothers who had given birth. Furthermore, adoptive parents should also be allowed the same rights as biological parents, and not be limited to 10 weeks (just over two months) of parental leave when their new child arrives.

Although final word on the proposed changes still rests with the Constitutional Court, these changes are certainly a step in the right direction. And while South Africa is nowhere near as progressive as certain European countries (which provide paid parental leave from anywhere between 30 - 59 weeks), we're far better off than the likes of the US (which has been ranked as having the worst maternity leave policy in a list of the world's richest countries).

Liberal company policies

Every now and then, however, companies take it upon themselves to acknowledge the life-changing event of parenthood, and cater for it in their own employment policies.

One such company is Plentify - a provider of smart energy solutions. One of the most generous perks of their parental leave policy is that it is paid by the company - so employees don't have to battle with the UIF for the payout which amounts to between 38‐58% of one's salary and is capped at R14,872.

Key highlights of Plentify's policy include:

Maternity leave: Primary caregivers are eligible for up to six months of leave: four months fully paid and two months at 50% of their salary.



Secondary caregiver leave: Partners receive two months of fully paid leave, which can be taken at any point within the first year after the child's birth.



Adoption and surrogacy leave: Adoptive parents and parents via surrogacy receive the same benefits as birth parents. The primary caregiver gets six months of leave, while the secondary caregiver receives two months of fully paid leave.



Adoptive parents and parents via surrogacy receive the same benefits as birth parents. The primary caregiver gets six months of leave, while the secondary caregiver receives two months of fully paid leave. Stillbirth or miscarriage leave: In the unfortunate event of a stillbirth or late-term miscarriage, we offer compassionate support: four months of paid leave for mothers and two months for their partners to allow time for mourning and healing.

So what is the philosophy behind this?

"At Plentify, our values guide everything we do, and one of our core values is mutual care," says Tamsyn Lunt, director of Product Growth at the company.

"To us, mutual care means recognising that our employees have full lives outside of work, and we want to honour that. Family is a significant part of many of our employees’ lives, and we didn’t just want to acknowledge that — we wanted to celebrate it.

"We believe that giving parents the opportunity to fully embrace time with their newborns leads to more fulfilled individuals who can bring their best selves to work. It’s not just the right thing to do; it’s also beneficial for our people and for Plentify as a whole."

Here, Bizcommunity talks to Lunt further about the business advantages of liberal parental leave policies, the safeguards to ensure it is not abused, and Lunt offers advice to companies looking to offer similar perks.

By offering such a policy, what are some of the benefits the company has experienced?

The benefits have been clear. Firstly, when people are given the space to invest in their families, they return to work more engaged and energised. There’s a natural sense of reciprocity when employees truly feel cared for — every parent who has returned has done so with enthusiasm and excitement to contribute again.

Secondly, this policy has had a profound impact on our company culture. Welcoming a new family member is a huge milestone, and it’s been wonderful to see colleagues sharing updates and celebrating together. It strengthens our sense of community and reinforces that we’re more than just a workplace — we’re a team that genuinely cares for each other.

There is always a level of risk involved when offering such value. How does the company safeguard itself from abuse? How are primary and secondary caregivers determined (especially in terms of a same sex couple)?

This is something we’re particularly proud of — our policy is designed to reflect the realities of modern families rather than forcing them into outdated structures. That’s why we use the terms “primary” and “secondary” caregiver, recognising that families come in all forms — whether through adoption, blended families, or fathers who want to take on a more active caregiving role.

At the same time, we acknowledge the unique physical demands placed on birthing parents, including labour, recovery, and breastfeeding if they choose to do so. That’s why primary caregivers receive additional time.

In terms of safeguarding, mutual care works both ways — we demonstrate care for our employees through generous policies, and in return, we trust them to be honest about their role in parenting. As a small business, we are closely connected to our team and understand the realities of their situations. Additionally, we have built-in work-back periods to ensure that Plentify retains our valued employees upon their return.

What is your advice to other companies looking to implement similar parental leave policies?

Let your company’s values lead the way. When policies are aligned with what your business truly believes in, they gain buy-in from leadership, parents, and the wider team.

That said, it’s also important to consider the business case. Generous parental leave helps attract high-performing candidates and serves as a strong retention strategy. Ultimately, it’s an investment in your people that pays off in engagement and loyalty.

Another key consideration is ensuring your policy reflects the diversity of modern families. Speak to your employees, understand their needs, and design policies that are inclusive and supportive of different family structures.

Pawternity leave (time off for employees to care for a recently adopted or sick pet) is also becoming a popular addition to leave policies. As a progressive company, is this something Plentify would consider introducing to their employee benefits?

We’re always exploring new ways to support our employees and adapt to the evolving workplace. While we don’t currently have a formal pawternity leave policy, we offer unlimited leave — another one of our progressive policies — which gives employees the flexibility to care for their pets when needed.

Many of us at Plentify are pet parents, and we fully encourage our team to prioritise their animals’ well-being. Whether it’s stepping out during the day to take a sick pet to the vet or taking compassionate leave after the loss of a beloved companion, we trust our employees to use their leave in ways that matter to them.