Ongeziwe "Oz" Lupuwana joins SABC as head of integrated marketing

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Ongeziwe "Oz" Lupuwana as its new head of integrated marketing.

With a career spanning over a decade in marketing leadership roles across Africa and Europe, Lupuwana brings extensive experience in brand strategy, innovation, and market activation to the public broadcaster.

Lupuwana joins the SABC from Pernod Ricard’s Havana Club International, where he served as global marketing manager. In this role, he spearheaded marketing campaigns across more than 15 countries, strengthening brand positioning in diverse and competitive markets. Prior to that, he held key positions in the BeNeLux region, Sub-Saharan Africa, and at South African Breweries, consistently driving brand growth and visibility.

Academically, Lupuwana holds an LLB from the University of the Witwatersrand and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management. He is currently completing an MBA at Warwick Business School.

The broascaster said his leadership is expected to play a crucial role in positioning the broadcaster for a rapidly evolving media landscape.