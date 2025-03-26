Larry Khumalo-MacArthur new MD and market lead for Weber Shandwick's Africa

Larry Khumalo-MacArthur has been appointed the managing director and market lead for Weber Shandwick's Africa region, which includes offices, affiliates and partners covering more than 30 countries.

Weber Shandwick has announced the appointment of Larry Khumalo-MacArthur as managing director and market lead for its Africa region (Image supplied)

Khumalo-MacArthur will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa, from where he will lead the agency’s operations across the continent’s footprint driving business growth, strengthening multi-market client relationships, and elevating the firm’s strategic communications offering.

Before stepping into this role, Khumalo-MacArthur served as executive vice president, client growth: Africa, at Weber Shandwick, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth and enhancing client partnerships across the region.

Strategic significance of his leadership

Michael Frohlich, Weber Shandwick’s Global Chief Transformation Officer and CEO of EMEA, welcomed Khumalo-MacArthur’s appointment, noting the strategic significance of his leadership.

"Larry’s deep understanding of African markets, experience in business growth, combined with his expertise in multi-sector communications, make him an invaluable asset to our team.

"Africa is a key region for our business, and under his guidance, we are poised to expand our influence, drive innovation, and deepen our client partnerships across the continent."

Role of communications in Africa

In response to his appointment, Khumalo-MacArthur reflected on the role of communications in shaping Africa’s evolving business and social landscape, saying that we are in a transformative era where communications is no longer just about storytelling but about shaping narratives that drive tangible progress.

"Africa is a continent of immense potential, and brands that communicate with authenticity, cultural awareness, and strategic foresight will be the ones that create lasting impact.

"I am excited to be stepping into this role, and I look forward to continuing to work with our teams and partnering with our clients to craft bold, integrated, and meaningful communication interventions that connect with audiences and deliver meaningful and measurable value."

Understanding Africa

With over a decade of industry experience, Khumalo-MacArthur brings a sharp understanding of Africa’s complex and dynamic media and business landscape.

His expertise is anchored in storytelling craft, strategy, issues and crisis management, public affairs, content, and strategic media, making him well-positioned to shape the firm’s next phase of impact in the region.

His extensive experience, covering industries such as travel and tourism, development finance, social impact, technology, health, automotive, energy, and the public sector, provides clients with insights-driven communications strategies that resonate across borders and cultures.

As businesses across Africa navigate economic, technological, demographic, and geopolitical shifts, Khumalo-MacArthur’s leadership will reinforce the company’s commitment to data-driven storytelling, technology-enabled communications, and creative strategies that drive meaningful impact and value.

Before joining Weber Shandwick, Khumalo-MacArthur led public relations at Havas, where he ran the division, driving business growth in South Africa.