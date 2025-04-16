HR Labour Law & Unions
    Are local businesses ready for the new Employment Equity Regulations?

    South African businesses are facing a pivotal moment following the publication of the final Employment Equity Targets, Regulations, and Administrative Requirements by the Department of Employment and Labour.
    16 Apr 2025
    16 Apr 2025
    Photo by on
    Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

    These new regulations require designated employers to meet specific equity targets across all occupational levels by 2030, with strict penalties for non-compliance.

    The regulations, which introduce clear boundaries to monitor progress in achieving equitable representation of designated persons, are expected to have a significant impact on South African businesses.

    However, many industry stakeholders have raised concerns that the targets are unattainable, citing the current economic climate and South Africa’s low-growth economy as barriers to their achievement.

    A critical moment for transformation agendas

    For the first time, designated employers will be required to comply with mandatory employment equity targets. These targets are intended to ensure that the workforce is more reflective of the country’s economically active population, yet many businesses view them as overly ambitious.

    Despite several rounds of consultation, the Department has remained firm on the targets, with little modification since their initial proposal.

    Jonathan Goldberg, chairman of Global Business Solutions, stated, “The new regulations create both significant challenges and opportunities for South African businesses. While many will find these targets difficult to achieve, those who strategically align their practices with these requirements can emerge as leaders in transformation.”

    The penalties for non-compliance are severe, with fines of up to R1.5m or 2% of annual turnover, adding to the pressure on businesses already grappling with multiple regulatory demands.

    Over 200 employers have already been referred to the Labour Court for failing to comply with existing regulations.

    Strategic response and the need for innovation

    Despite the concerns surrounding the achievability of the targets, the government maintains that these measures are necessary for achieving a more inclusive workforce. However, many employers question whether the balance between ambitious goals and practical implementation has been struck.

    “The regulations present a complex challenge for many sectors, especially those that are already facing economic headwinds,” said Thembi Chagonda, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions and an Employment Equity Commissioner.

    “However, those businesses that embrace these changes head-on and innovate their approach to compliance will find themselves better positioned for the future.”

    John Botha, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions, added, "The time for preparation is now. Businesses that develop innovative compliance strategies will not only mitigate the risk of penalties but may also gain a competitive advantage as the regulatory landscape evolves.

    Read more: John Botha, Jonathan Goldberg
