BCEA earnings threshold increase: What this means for business

In an era marked by rapid change and uncertainty, South Africa’s latest adjustment to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) earnings threshold provides a timely lifeline for businesses under pressure.

John Botha, Joint-CEO Global Business Solutions

The Minister has announced a modest 2.9% increase—aligned with the November 2024 inflation rate—demonstrating a pragmatic approach that acknowledges every percentage point counts in challenging times. Effective 1 April 2025, the threshold will rise from R254,371.67 to R261,748.45 annually, or from R21,197.63 to R21,812.37 monthly.

A win for pragmatic business advocacy

This modest, yet significant, adjustment is more than a mere arithmetic update; it is a victory for business advocacy.

In recent years, many business representatives have contended with proposals for above-inflation increases and additional legislative amendments—measures that could have further strained companies already contending with a challenging economic landscape, navigating South Africa's multifaceted economic pressures.

By anchoring the increase to the inflation rate, policymakers have demonstrated a keen awareness of the fine balance needed between protecting worker rights and ensuring that businesses can continue to innovate, invest, and expand without being unduly burdened.

Understanding the threshold's significance

The earnings threshold represents a fundamental boundary in South African labour law. In this context, "earnings" refers to the gross pay received by an employee before deductions for income tax, pension, and medical insurance, while excluding employer contributions made on their behalf.

Employees earning below this threshold benefit from full statutory protection under the BCEA, as well as key provisions of the Labour Relations Act (LRA)—notably sections 198A and 198B, which specifically address the rights of fixed-term contractors and temporary employment services (TES) assignees.

These protections secure rights to premium pay for overtime, Sunday work, and public holiday work, and extend to various aspects of working conditions, including:

Ordinary working hours (Section 9)

Overtime (Section 10)

Compressed work weeks (Section 11)

Averaging of work hours (Section 12)

Meal intervals (Section 14)

Daily and weekly rest periods (Section 15)

Sunday work compensation (Section 16)

Night work allowances (Section 17(2))

Public holiday pay (Section 18(3))

Conversely, employees whose earnings exceed the threshold are not automatically entitled to these statutory minimums. For them, employment conditions—including those relating to overtime, rest, and additional premiums—become subject to negotiation between employer and employee.

Contextual challenges for businesses

South Africa's economic environment has been increasingly defined by multifaceted challenges:

Geopolitical unrest: Disruptions in global trade and supply chains have led to uncertainties that ripple through local markets.

Global competition: The influx of cheaper imports continues to test the resilience of domestic companies.

Natural disasters: Increasingly frequent environmental disruptions add layers of operational risk.

Technological transformation: the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and other innovations is reshaping traditional business models.

Labour law rigor: Stringent labour laws and costly compliance requirements further strain financial resources.

In this perfect storm of challenges, businesses have had to make difficult decisions—ranging from retrenchments and restructuring to, in extreme cases, business rescue or liquidation. The current adjustment to the BCEA threshold is a deliberate move to alleviate one more pressure point, offering businesses critical breathing room to safeguard jobs and sustain operations.

A strategic, forward-looking measure

From a broader perspective, this earnings threshold adjustment is emblematic of a measured regulatory approach. Rather than imposing onerous new obligations or inflicting additional costs, this change aligns with the prevailing economic realities while still maintaining a commitment to worker protection. It is a reminder that policy, when crafted with an acute understanding of market dynamics, can serve as a stabilising force rather than a stumbling block.

As South African businesses continue to navigate these turbulent waters, this modest threshold increase may well prove to be a strategic lifeline—one that preserves employment, supports sustainable growth, and fosters an environment where both businesses and workers can thrive despite external pressures.

In these challenging times, it is essential for industry leaders and policymakers alike to embrace pragmatic reforms. The new BCEA earnings threshold adjustment is not only a relief measure for employers but also a signal that thoughtful, balanced policy can drive positive outcomes in the midst of economic headwinds.