Leading in an unpredictable world

Today, there is one certainty: the world of today is unpredictable. In these circumstances, a high level of emotional intelligence is one of the most needed skills/competencies for an effective leader. This enables you to cope with and optimise the reality of the unpredictable. Emotional intelligence helps you to understand not only your own emotions but also the emotions of others. Self-awareness leads to increased objectivity, shared decision-making, and the ability to defuse conflict.

Embracing uncertainty is exhausting for you as a leader, especially when you want to portray a positive image to employees. However, you must sometimes back-pedal as conditions change, affecting your ego. An inflated ego narrows your vision, especially when facing the unknown. Keep your ego in check, as an inflated ego diminishes agility in an unpredictable world.

According to Rasmus Hougaard and his co-writers, another strategy for leading in difficult times is to choose courage over comfort. “Courage is different from fearlessness.” It is natural to experience fear when making difficult decisions. Do not hold back important information out of fear; otherwise, you will fail as an effective leader in a world of uncertainty. As a leader, courage is letting your staff know what is not only on your mind but also in your heart.

Candour is essential. It refers to unreserved honest and sincere expressions leading to caring transparency, making what is often invisible visible. Therefore, transparency is distinct from candour. Admit mistakes when you are wrong and choose courage even when it leaves you vulnerable. Ultimately, it is the best thing you can do for the team and yourself.

Embracing VUCA (Volatile, Uncertainty, Complex and Ambiguous) is a non-negotiable to be an effective leader today and in the foreseeable future. You must embrace agility to adapt and/or change quickly and decisively whilst navigating complexity and ambiguity. Keep your wits-end.

Digital vortex is yet another phenomenon to consider as it makes everyone in business vulnerable as there is no uniform or predictable path for industries when embracing digital vortex. Companies are increasingly facing a move away from competitors’ borders. This concept refers to the ongoing shift of organisations to an all-encompassing business model. The business vortex is where everything is generated throughout your organisation, from the front line of the business. It is where consumers view how they feel about your business. Your frontline staff should be equipped to represent your company. If your frontline does not shape up to be the face of your company, it is a wake-up call.

A key solution can be to innovate broadly, meaning to innovate all dimensions simultaneously in your business model. Remember that your product range is only one cog in the wheel, whilst disruptive innovation refers to establishing bold, immediate changes, ensuring sustainable growth. One cannot throw Kaizen principles out the door, meaning gradual improvement initiatives. As Kaizen improvement initiatives lead to operational resilience, they simultaneously keep Kaizen principles intact when innovating broadly.

To be effective in today’s world of work, a leader needs to harness intelligent technologies to complement human potential rather than replace human capital. Algorithm management can enhance efficiency, track real-time performance and minimise human error. Still, these productivity gains can be short-lived, as they create a lack of transparency in the workplace, especially in the context of decision-making. Who is making the decisions, you as a leader or technically AI-driven outcomes? This can lead to a loss of control in decision-making and critical thinking skills, resulting in diminished organisational effectiveness.

Today's reality is the rise in workplace fraud across all organisational levels, especially higher up. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners found that Senior Management and Executives commit fraud seven times more than lower-level employees. Today’s leaders must face the fact that corporate psychopaths exist; this executive could even be key in delivering company objectives and being one of your trusted colleagues.

Remember that AI and Deep Fakes equip individuals to manipulate colleagues and you as their leader. However negative it may sound, you need to develop your ability to detect if somebody is lying. No doubt, fraud is a massive disruptor in any company.

In conclusion, cover your ‘backside’, protect yourself and your sanity and at all costs avoid neglecting your own emotional and physical health.



