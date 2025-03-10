Step inside SA’s best workplace cultures – the 3-day Culture Field Trip comes to Cape Town

Happy Sandpit is bringing its renowned Three-Day Culture Field Trip to Cape Town from 25 to 27 March, offering an exclusive, hands-on experience with six of South Africa’s most culture-driven companies.

Designed for leaders, HR professionals, and culture champions, this immersive programme provides behind-the-scenes access to organisations that prioritise people, performance, and purpose.

Over three days, participants will engage in site visits, facilitated discussions, and interactive learning experiences, gaining practical strategies to bring back to their own workplaces.

This is more than just a learning opportunity – it’s a culture shift intervention designed to challenge perspectives and inspire meaningful change. With only two seats left, now is the time to secure your place.

Find out more and register here: https://happysandpit.com/culture-immersion/.

The Culture Bus Giveaway – supporting the next generation of HR leaders

In addition to the field trip, Happy Sandpit is proud to launch the Culture Bus Giveaway, an initiative providing HR students and junior professionals with the opportunity to win a sponsored seat on the Cape Town trip.

This initiative aims to empower the next generation of HR leaders by exposing them to cutting-edge workplace cultures, helping them develop a deep understanding of organisational culture in action – insights they won’t find in a classroom.

How to enter

HR students and junior professionals can enter the giveaway by liking, commenting, and sharing on the Happy Sandpit LinkedIn post.

For full details and terms, visit: https://happysandpit.com/culture-immersion/.

Whether you're a seasoned leader looking to drive culture change or an aspiring HR professional eager to learn, the Three-Day Field Trip offers an unparalleled opportunity to rethink, reimagine, and reshape workplace culture.

Join the journey. Secure your seat today!



