Empower teams, elevate leaders, and redefine culture – what’s still to come in 2025

This immersive, hands-on Bootcamp provides the tools and frameworks needed to design, grow, and sustain a culture that drives long-term success. Learn how to align leadership with organisational values, build authentic employee engagement, and embed culture into your organisation’s DNA. Our expert facilitators will guide you through real-world case studies, practical exercises, and group discussions. By the end of this bootcamp, you’ll have actionable strategies to implement immediately, ensuring your organisation thrives with a culture-first mindset.

Experience culture in action like never before! Our Three-Day Culture Field Trip takes you behind the scenes at six exceptional companies, all known for the way they build and live their culture every day. You’ll meet senior leaders from organisations such as Nando’s, King Price Insurance, Flight Centre Travel Group, Ocean Basket, Entelect, and Capital Hotels & Apartments. Gain valuable insights into how these organisations have kept their people engaged through massive growth, tough times, and constant change. This is not just a tour—it’s a hands-on learning experience, filled with unfiltered stories, real conversations, and actionable takeaways. You’ll leave with a fresh perspective on how to apply these lessons within your own organisation.

In the Culture Lab, we show you how to make culture measurable with tools like KPIs, dashboards, and customisable frameworks. This two-day workshop is all about translating your cultural vision into tangible metrics. You’ll learn how to measure and track the health of your culture, from employee engagement to leadership effectiveness. By the end of the workshop, you’ll have a toolkit for quantifying the impact of culture on business performance, so you can make data-driven decisions and foster a culture that drives growth.

The 3-Second Rule: Emotional Intelligence for Modern Leadership (available in-house)

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is a crucial skill for today’s leaders. In this workshop, we help you develop your EQ through assessments, personal mapping, and the immersive EQ Underground game. Whether you're a seasoned leader or new to management, this programme will enhance your ability to empathise, communicate, and lead with emotional intelligence. The hands-on nature of this workshop ensures you’ll leave with practical skills to improve your leadership approach and create more emotionally intelligent teams. Available for in-house facilitation, it can be tailored to meet your organisation’s unique leadership challenges.

Gamified learning experiences

Engage your teams with dynamic, fun, and educational simulations that reinforce core values, diversity and inclusion, and cultural awareness. These gamified learning experiences are designed to foster deeper understanding and drive long-lasting change in your team’s behaviour.

A competitive and engaging way to explore organisational culture. Delta Echo India (DE&I): A game focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.



A powerful way to engage teams around the organisation’s core values. Unconscious Bias: Raise awareness of unconscious biases and build more inclusive teams.



A fun, problem-solving simulation to enhance collaboration and innovation. Culture Bizarre: A new simulation that helps teams build cultural competency in a global context.

All of these gamified learning experiences can be facilitated in-house, tailored to your organisation’s needs, and incorporated into your training and development programmes.

In-house facilitation options

All Happy Sandpit programmes can be brought directly to your organisation. Whether you want to enhance leadership with emotional intelligence, align teams around a strong organisational culture, or create engaging learning experiences, our in-house facilitation options can be customised to meet your goals. Everything we do is built to make culture a competitive advantage for your organisation.

Ready to do things differently?

If you’re ready to take a fresh approach to building and leading a high-performing, culture-first organisation, Happy Sandpit has the tools, strategies, and hands-on learning experiences you need. Our offerings are designed to empower you to lead with purpose and create lasting cultural change within your team or organisation.

For more information or to book your seat at one of our upcoming events, visit www.happysandpit.com.

If you would like to book a demo or chat with the Happy Sandpit Team, book a meeting here.

Contact: Deniah Mthembu | moc.tipdnasyppah@hained | +27 81 569 1663



