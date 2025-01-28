HR Management & Leadership
    Explore culture in action - Join Happy Sandpit’s upcoming 3-day field trip in Johannesburg

    Issued by Happy Sandpit
    28 Jan 2025
    28 Jan 2025
    Happy Sandpit is excited to kick off 2025 with its highly anticipated three-day culture field trip, taking place in Johannesburg from 25-27 February. This immersive programme offers participants the chance to learn from six of South Africa’s most culture-forward organisations, gaining practical insights into building thriving workplaces.
    Explore culture in action - Join Happy Sandpit&#x2019;s upcoming 3-day field trip in Johannesburg

    The field trip itinerary includes exclusive access to industry leaders, facilitated discussions, and actionable takeaways designed to help participants implement real cultural change within their businesses.

    Upcoming events for 2025:

    Three-day field trip

    • Johannesburg: 13-15 May | 5-7 August | 21-23 October
    • Cape Town: 25-27 March | 16-18 September
    • Durban: 15-17 July

    Two-day culture bootcamp

    • Johannesburg: 11-12 March | 22-23 July
    • Cape Town: 6-7 May | 14-15 October

    Two-day culture lab

    • Johannesburg: 27-28 May
    • Cape Town: 10-11 June

    New employee induction workshop

    • Johannesburg: 10 April | 6 November

    Two-day culture summit

    • Johannesburg: 10-11 September

    With a packed calendar of events designed to help organisations thrive, the Field Trip is the perfect start to a year of cultural transformation.

    For more information or to register, visit www.happysandpit.com.

    Happy Sandpit
    We build games and tools that boost employee engagement and business results.
