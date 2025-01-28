Explore culture in action - Join Happy Sandpit’s upcoming 3-day field trip in Johannesburg

Happy Sandpit is excited to kick off 2025 with its highly anticipated three-day culture field trip, taking place in Johannesburg from 25-27 February. This immersive programme offers participants the chance to learn from six of South Africa’s most culture-forward organisations, gaining practical insights into building thriving workplaces.

The field trip itinerary includes exclusive access to industry leaders, facilitated discussions, and actionable takeaways designed to help participants implement real cultural change within their businesses.

Upcoming events for 2025:

Three-day field trip

Johannesburg: 13-15 May | 5-7 August | 21-23 October



Cape Town: 25-27 March | 16-18 September



Durban: 15-17 July

Two-day culture bootcamp

Johannesburg: 11-12 March | 22-23 July



Cape Town: 6-7 May | 14-15 October

Two-day culture lab

Johannesburg: 27-28 May



Cape Town: 10-11 June

New employee induction workshop

Johannesburg: 10 April | 6 November

Two-day culture summit

Johannesburg: 10-11 September

With a packed calendar of events designed to help organisations thrive, the Field Trip is the perfect start to a year of cultural transformation.

For more information or to register, visit www.happysandpit.com.



