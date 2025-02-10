Happy Sandpit announces Culture Bus giveaway for HR students and junior HR associates

Happy Sandpit, a leader in organisational culture development, is excited to announce an exclusive opportunity for HR students and junior HR associates to experience company culture in action through its Culture Bus Giveaway. The competition offers six seats, with three seats available for each of the upcoming Three-Day Field Trips in Johannesburg (25-27 February) and Cape Town (25-27 March).

Participants will gain invaluable insights by visiting six innovative, culture-first companies. This hands-on experience is designed to inspire and equip the next generation of HR professionals with real-world knowledge to advance their careers.

What’s included:

Visits to six leading organisations

Access to workshops and insider talks with company leaders

Transport between host companies on the Culture Bus

Meals and snacks during the field trip

Participants are responsible for their own travel to the event city and accommodation if needed.

How to enter:

To be eligible, participants must:

Like and share the official giveaway post on LinkedIn: Happy Sandpit LinkedIn Post

Complete this sentence in the comments: "If I were the Head of Culture for my organisation, I would do the following on Day One: ________."

Entries close on Thursday, 13 February 2025, and the winners will be announced on Friday, 14 February.

For full Terms & Conditions, please visit https://happysandpit.com/culture-bus-giveaway-terms/

More information:

For a detailed overview of the Three-Day Field Trip experience, visit: https://happysandpit.com/culture-immersion/

Follow and engage with us on LinkedIn: Happy Sandpit LinkedIn Page

Why it matters:

"The Culture Bus is a game-changer for aspiring HR professionals. We want to provide HR students and junior associates with an immersive experience that offers a real-world understanding of workplace culture," says Colin Browne, founder of Happy Sandpit. "This is not just about observation; it’s about learning, connecting, and gaining a head start in their careers."

About Happy Sandpit:

Happy Sandpit is a leading provider of organisational culture consulting, workshops, and gamified learning solutions. Known for initiatives like the Culture Boot Camp and Delta Echo India, Happy Sandpit works with companies across Africa and internationally to build high-performing, values-driven workplaces.

For more details about the Culture Bus Giveaway, visit https://happysandpit.com/culture-immersion/ or check out the LinkedIn post.



