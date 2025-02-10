Subscribe & Follow
Happy Sandpit announces Culture Bus giveaway for HR students and junior HR associates
Participants will gain invaluable insights by visiting six innovative, culture-first companies. This hands-on experience is designed to inspire and equip the next generation of HR professionals with real-world knowledge to advance their careers.
What’s included:
Visits to six leading organisations
Access to workshops and insider talks with company leaders
Transport between host companies on the Culture Bus
Meals and snacks during the field trip
Participants are responsible for their own travel to the event city and accommodation if needed.
How to enter:
To be eligible, participants must:
Like and share the official giveaway post on LinkedIn: Happy Sandpit LinkedIn Post
Complete this sentence in the comments: "If I were the Head of Culture for my organisation, I would do the following on Day One: ________."
Entries close on Thursday, 13 February 2025, and the winners will be announced on Friday, 14 February.
For full Terms & Conditions, please visit https://happysandpit.com/culture-bus-giveaway-terms/
More information:
For a detailed overview of the Three-Day Field Trip experience, visit: https://happysandpit.com/culture-immersion/
Follow and engage with us on LinkedIn: Happy Sandpit LinkedIn Page
Why it matters:
"The Culture Bus is a game-changer for aspiring HR professionals. We want to provide HR students and junior associates with an immersive experience that offers a real-world understanding of workplace culture," says Colin Browne, founder of Happy Sandpit. "This is not just about observation; it’s about learning, connecting, and gaining a head start in their careers."
About Happy Sandpit:
Happy Sandpit is a leading provider of organisational culture consulting, workshops, and gamified learning solutions. Known for initiatives like the Culture Boot Camp and Delta Echo India, Happy Sandpit works with companies across Africa and internationally to build high-performing, values-driven workplaces.
For more details about the Culture Bus Giveaway, visit https://happysandpit.com/culture-immersion/ or check out the LinkedIn post.
