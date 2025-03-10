Finance Financial Services
    Finance Financial Services

    YES and Mastercard partnership drives job creation for South Africa’s youth

    10 Mar 2025
    10 Mar 2025
    Mastercard is strengthening its dedication to tackling youth unemployment in South Africa by extending its partnership with the Youth Employment Service (YES)—a private-sector-driven initiative—for a third consecutive year.
    Source: Supplied. Youth Employment Services.
    Source: Supplied. Youth Employment Services.

    YES plays a crucial role in equipping young people with essential skills for the workplace, quality work experience, and career opportunities, preparing them for the evolving job market. Through this continued collaboration, Mastercard and YES are empowering the next generation of leaders and contributing to sustainable economic growth.

    With South Africa’s official unemployment rate at 31.9% and youth unemployment at 44.6% in the third quarter of 2024, the need for sustainable employment solutions remains a national priority. Strategic initiatives like this partnership are essential in building a resilient workforce and fostering economic progress.

    Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager: Mastercard Southern Africa, said: "At Mastercard, we believe that empowering young talent is key to driving inclusive economic growth. Our continued collaboration with YES reflects our commitment to equipping South Africa’s youth with the skills, experience, and opportunities they need to succeed in today’s workforce. By investing in the next generation, we are not only shaping future leaders but also contributing to a more resilient and prosperous economy.”

    Empowering young talent

    As part of the 2024/2025 YES intake, Mastercard has welcomed 15 young professionals into its workplace, providing them with a year of hands-on experience, industry exposure, and critical upskilling opportunities. This initiative supports workforce readiness, economic participation, and long-term social impact.

    Ravi Naidoo, chief executive officer of YES, said: “Empowering youth is the best endowment South Africa can make to ensure a more sustainable future. Young people have the potential to drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress. However, without access to skills and sustainable employment, this potential remains untapped. Our continued partnership with Mastercard reinforces our commitment to equipping young talent with valuable experience in the global payments industry."

    Through its continued collaboration with YES, Mastercard reaffirms its commitment to fostering sustainable employment solutions and equipping young South Africans with the skills needed to thrive in a dynamic job market. By investing in youth empowerment, Mastercard is not only shaping careers but also contributing to a more inclusive and resilient economy.

    As the programme progresses, this collaboration will continue to drive meaningful impact, unlocking opportunities that pave the way for long-term economic growth and social development.

