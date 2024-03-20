Fuel price adjustments are a mixed bag for April

However, the carbon fuel levy has increased, while the Road Accident Fund (RAF) Levy and Fuel Levy remain unchanged. Transport tariffs have also been adjusted.

The announcement details various factors affecting fuel prices, including international markets, currency exchange rates, and government levies and tariffs.

In line with the Working Rules to determine the Basic Fuels Prices (BFP), the 95 octane (unleaded) grade is the price-marker grade and the BFP-differential between 95 and 93 octanes is adjusted on the first Wednesday of each quarter.

The BFP Octane differential has changed during the previous quarter and therefore the retail prices of 95 and 93 petrol octanes will be different in each fuel-pricing zone.

Here's a breakdown of the fuel price adjustments for April 2024:

Petrol (93 ULP & LRP): Increase of 65 cents per litre (c/l).

Petrol (95 ULP & LRP): Increase of 67 cents per litre (c/l).

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Increase of 3.22 cents per litre (c/l).

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Decrease of 1.78 cents per litre (c/l).

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): Decrease of 29 cents per litre (c/l).

SMNRP for IP: Decrease of 58 cents per litre (c/l).

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: Decrease of 19 cents per kilogram (c/kg).