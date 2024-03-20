Industries

    Fuel price adjustments are a mixed bag for April

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    1 Apr 2024
    1 Apr 2024
    Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, announced changes to South Africa's fuel prices, effective from 3 April 2024. Global crude oil prices and fuel import costs play a major role in these adjustments. The recent Rand strength against the US Dollar has helped to bring down the basic fuel price.
    Fuel price adjustments are a mixed bag for April

    However, the carbon fuel levy has increased, while the Road Accident Fund (RAF) Levy and Fuel Levy remain unchanged. Transport tariffs have also been adjusted.

    The announcement details various factors affecting fuel prices, including international markets, currency exchange rates, and government levies and tariffs.

    In line with the Working Rules to determine the Basic Fuels Prices (BFP), the 95 octane (unleaded) grade is the price-marker grade and the BFP-differential between 95 and 93 octanes is adjusted on the first Wednesday of each quarter.

    The BFP Octane differential has changed during the previous quarter and therefore the retail prices of 95 and 93 petrol octanes will be different in each fuel-pricing zone.

    Here's a breakdown of the fuel price adjustments for April 2024:

    Petrol (93 ULP & LRP): Increase of 65 cents per litre (c/l).

    Petrol (95 ULP & LRP): Increase of 67 cents per litre (c/l).

    Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Increase of 3.22 cents per litre (c/l).

    Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Decrease of 1.78 cents per litre (c/l).

    Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): Decrease of 29 cents per litre (c/l).

    SMNRP for IP: Decrease of 58 cents per litre (c/l).

    Maximum LPGas Retail Price: Decrease of 19 cents per kilogram (c/kg).

    Read more: petrol price, exchange rate, Gwede Mantashe, LPG, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

