South African vineyards set for a promising 2025

South African wine producers are optimistic about the 2025 harvest following a challenging 2024 season marked by extreme weather. Despite floods, frost, and strong winds, above-average winter rainfall and minimal frost damage in most regions have left producers hopeful, according to predictions from Vinpro and SAWIS.

The winter of 2024 brought record rainfall in many regions filling dam levels. The vines have also built reasonable carbohydrate reserves thanks to lower disease pressure and favourable growing conditions after the harvest.

Growers generally pruned later to reduce frost damage risk, which, in combination with current spring conditions, ensured a more even bud break.

During the bunch initiation period of the previous growing season, atypical cool and wet conditions prevailed in the interior regions and warm and windy conditions in the coastal areas. These irregular weather patterns may have affected bunch initiation in 2024, which is vital to the size and quality of the crop of 2025.

Recovery and expectations

Although some vineyards are still recovering from flood damage, and the effects of the declining national vineyard area and increase in average vineyard age surely play a role, a good-quality crop across all regions is expected in 2025. Important factors determining the final crop size are weather-related, including disease pressure and the impact of conditions, such as wind, during flowering and berry-set.

When comparing current conditions to long-term trends, close attention should be paid to the cultivar spectrum, as some cultivars naturally produce lower yields.

"The 2025 crop has potential for recovery after a challenging 2024, thanks to favourable winter conditions and improved conditions for reserve build-up. Nevertheless, it is essential that producers use the tools available to adapt to weather patterns to ensure sustainable production," says Dr Etienne Terblanche, head of Vinpro Consultation Services.

SA wine resilience

South Africa’s wine industry continues to demonstrate resilience, and with favourable climatological conditions, the 2025 harvest could signal a return to exceptional quality. Improved dam levels year on year, increased rainfall, and the accumulation of adequate cold units have set the stage for a potentially strong season.

A normal harvest and consistent quality across all regions are essential for stabilising production and reinforcing the industry’s sustainability and long-term competitiveness.

"We are confident that the 2025 harvest will be of great quality across all ten wine regions and provide a much-needed boost to our producers and the broader wine industry," says Rico Basson, South Africa Wine CEO.

"A successful harvest strengthens our sector’s sustainability, competitiveness, and resilience. This aligns with our strategy to build a robust and competitive wine industry that continues to thrive locally and internationally, positioning South African wines as leaders on the global stage."