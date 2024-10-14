Waterberg Boerdery and Yellow Door Energy inaugurate solar and battery energy storage system

Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a leading independent power producer (IPP) for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, and Waterberg Boerdery, a large-scale agricultural producer, have inaugurated a microgrid system containing a solar power plant and battery energy storage system (BESS) on Waterberg’s commercial farm in Limpopo, South Africa.

Seeking a practical solution to reliable and sustainable power supply, Waterberg Boerdery partnered with YDE to customise a solution that would not only achieve a reliable supply of energy but also significantly reduce the farm’s energy costs.

The project was facilitated through a Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA) between YDE and Waterberg Boerdery, enabling a risk-free method for the farm to transition to clean electricity without any capital expense, whilst significantly reducing electricity costs in the long-term.

As the independent power producer (IPP), YDE undertook responsibility for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating and maintaining the solar plant and the hybrid system integration.

The system has a solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity of 1,800 kilowatts-peak (kWp) and a battery energy storage capacity of 2,900 kilowatt-hours (kWh). The system is expected to produce 3,400 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean electricity in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 3.5 million kilograms. Over 3,200 solar panels have been installed on the commercial farm property, along with the battery energy storage unit.

Commenting on today’s launch of the solar power/BESS solution, Waterberg Boerdery COO, Hans van der Walt, said, “This collaboration with Yellow Door Energy is a strategic move towards securing our farm's energy needs. The installation of the hybrid renewable energy system not only ensures uninterrupted operations but also aligns with our commitment to sustainable farming practices and innovation in food production.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said: “We congratulate Waterberg Boerdery on the commissioning of this solar and BESS project. This microgrid system, through a PPA, aligns with our aim to help commercial and industrial businesses in South Africa lower their electricity costs, improve power reliability and reduce carbon emissions.”

Forbes Padayachee, CEO of Yellow Door Energy South Africa, added: “BESS is now becoming more economically viable and, when combined with solar power generation, it can remove reliance on the grid - which is especially relevant and enticing for South African agricultural producers wanting security of supply, as well as a more sustainable operation. We aim to bring this solution to many more agricultural producers in the next few years.”

Yellow Door Energy remains at the forefront of the renewable energy sector in South Africa, delivering customised solar solutions that drive sustainability and operational excellence. Globally, Yellow Door Energy has over 240 megawatts of awarded solar projects spanning six countries, along with 240 megawatts of solar wheeling capability in South Africa’s North West Province.



