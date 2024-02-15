Industries

    Cheeba Cannabis Academy launches new scholarship for cannabis industry course

    15 Feb 2024
    The Cheeba Cannabis Academy has unveiled an innovative scholarship initiative in collaboration with the German cannabis accessories brand GIZEH. This newly introduced scholarship programme offers three students the chance to enrol in the academy's 12-week Cannabis Industry 101 course. Designed to support one student per session, the inaugural intake is scheduled to commence on 21 February. Valued at R30,500 each, these scholarships present a significant gateway for budding professionals to make a meaningful entry into the cannabis industry.
    Source: jcomp via Freepik

    The scholarship further cements Cheeba’s commitment to empowerment and providing disadvantaged candidates with the opportunity to study for the rapidly emerging Cannabis and hemp industries.

    It sits alongside The Dagga Couple Scholarship which is in honour of, Cannabis activist, the late Julian Stobbs and other scholarships in partnership with Agricolledges for their National Certificate in Plant Production - Cannabis and Hemp which is AgriSETA aligned that includes:

    ● Food for Mzanzi Scholarship
    ● Afasa (African Farmers Association) Scholarship
    ● Soweto Scholarship

    "We are deeply committed to providing opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds to pursue their aspirations in the Cannabis and hemp industry," says Linda Siboto, co-founder of Cheeba Cannabis Academy. "We are proud to be working with GIZEH and inspired by their commitment to providing opportunities for disadvantaged people in South Africa who aspire to enter the Cannabis and hemp industries but do not have the financial means to study."

    The Academy’s 12-week course covers everything from cultivation techniques, entrepreneurship, hemp production, medical cannabis, project management and mindfulness. Delivered through a blended learning model, the programme combines in-class training facilitated by over 30 lecturers and includes deep practical hands-on experience. Students also benefit from field trips to prominent cannabis industry companies, providing invaluable first-hand exposure to various aspects of the industry.

    "We are proud to be able to provide this opportunity for such a deep immersive learning experience which will provide catalytic opportunities for disadvantaged students to enter the industry," states Lars Oberndorf, GIZEH key accounter.

    Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a certificate of completion supported by the University of Limpopo / Edupark. The medical content is licensed by one of the world's leading medical cannabis educator, Medical Marijuana 411 who are accredited in several US states.

    Learn more about the scholarships here.

