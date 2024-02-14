Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Beefmaster invests R4m in employee development, benefiting 233 individuals

    14 Feb 2024
    14 Feb 2024
    Beefmaster Group, one of the leading specialist suppliers of beef products to local and international markets, has invested more than R4m in training and people development initiatives in 2023 directly benefitting 233 individuals across Christiana and Kimberley's agricultural and industrial areas. This represents a 230% surge in training expenditure compared to the previous year.
    Source: wirestock via
    Source: wirestock via Freepik

    The company is the largest private employer in Kimberley, where its beef processing facility is based.

    Cindy Nkgoeng, HR manager at Beefmaster Group, says that the investment into skills and education reinforces the business’s dedication to employee growth and community development.

    "Investing in our employees is at the core of our business philosophy, as we believe that the growth and development of our team members are pivotal to our success," says Nkgoeng, expressing the company's enthusiasm for the strides made in 2023. "Initiatives undertaken last year included nationally recognised learnerships, artisan training, adult education and training, and bursaries for both internal staff and external students." 672

    More than 150 individuals completed learnerships, obtaining a National Certificate in Fresh Meat Processing, while 40 unemployed individuals completed learnerships, receiving a National Certificate in Food and Beverage Handling.

    Training initiative achievements

    "We are proud to announce that we've contributed to youth employment by hiring 20 individuals who completed the Food and Beverage handling learnership, while one of our bursary holders who is employed by the company completed their degree.”

    In total, seven staff members were awarded bursaries to continue their professional development. In addition, 17 individuals completed their learnerships in General Management NQF 4 and NQF 5, while three artisans were trained, with two qualifying as electricians and one qualifying as a mechanical fitter.

    Thirteen individuals received training in communication and numeracy under Adult Education and Training.

    Strides made in terms of reskilling, upskilling or skills development in these areas are even more noteworthy, particularly in light of unemployment figures.

    The latest statistics from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) from Quarter 3, 2023, released in November 2023, highlight the persistent challenges faced by regions such as the Northern Cape and the North West in terms of unemployment. Despite both provinces showing a year-on-year decrease in the unemployment rate, they continue to be consistent underperformers in the broader context.

    Nkgoeng says that looking ahead to 2024, the company will continue to build on the good work achieved in 2023 to foster a dynamic and empowered workforce.

    "We remain committed to providing our employees with opportunities to grow and learn. This year we will continue offering bursaries to support employees in completing formal qualifications, learnerships, and courses aimed at acquiring diverse skill sets. We believe that by investing in the continuous development of our workforce, we not only empower our employees but also contribute to the overall growth of our community," concludes Nkgoeng.

    Read more: agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing, Beefmaster Group
    NextOptions

    Related

    Drone technology to transform WCape agriculture following SACAA certification
    Drone technology to transform WCape agriculture following SACAA certification
    1 day
    New shipping service to increase capacity and competition in citrus export market
    New shipping service to increase capacity and competition in citrus export market
    2 days
    #Sona24: Agbiz highlights the need for a pragmatic approach in land reform
    #Sona24: Agbiz highlights the need for a pragmatic approach in land reform
    9 Feb 2024
    Agri sector urged to prioritise livestock safety in extreme heat
    Agri sector urged to prioritise livestock safety in extreme heat
    8 Feb 2024
    #Sona2024: SA wine highlights pressing matters for industry growth
    #Sona2024: SA wine highlights pressing matters for industry growth
    7 Feb 2024
    From beer waste to pet food: Maltento's innovative approach to recycling
    From beer waste to pet food: Maltento's innovative approach to recycling
    6 Feb 2024
    South African De Rustica Estate wins top award at International EVOO Awards
    South African De Rustica Estate wins top award at International EVOO Awards
    5 Feb 2024
    FAO reports decline in global food prices led by wheat and maize
    FAO reports decline in global food prices led by wheat and maize
    5 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz