Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CHANGECARSOverall Events & CommunicationMachine Tools Africa 2024Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA classic car market on world map after rare barn find

    21 May 2024
    21 May 2024
    According to Creative Rides, South Africa's classic car market has gained global attention, with collectors from around two dozen countries now monitoring local sales for rare finds.
    Louis Coetzer Lost Barn Find Collection before auction | image supplied
    Louis Coetzer Lost Barn Find Collection before auction | image supplied

    Joff van Reenen, director and lead auctioneer of Creative Rides in Johannesburg, says the company's recent debut online-only auction of the Louis Coetzer Estate Barkly East barn find collection has highlighted the international market momentum gained by four years of hybrid live-stream auctions began in 2020, which has unequivocally brought SA classics onto the global stage.

    "For decades the local collector car market operated in isolation because we're so geographically distant from the major markets in the northern hemisphere," he says.

    Van Reenen says in the month leading up to the April auction and for its duration, the main countries from which traffic on the Creative Rides app originated were:

    1. South Africa;
    2. United States;
    3. United Kingdom;
    4. Netherlands;
    5. Indonesia;
    6. Australia;
    7. Germany;
    8. Canada;
    9. France;
    10. All SADC countries;
    11. India;
    12. Iran;
    13. Saudi Arabia;
    14. Greece;
    15. Italy;
    16. Sweden; and
    17. Russia.

    Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick says this inaugural online-only auction was the third chapter of the Louis Coetzer Estate collection that the company had taken to market.

    "We were astounded by the response from the international market. We knew local buyers would be immensely attracted to these lost barn finds from such an iconic collector, but the level of global interest exceeded our expectations.

    According to Straits Research, the online car buying market size is projected to reach $722bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12%.

    Van Reenen says collector cars are often the very high-value end of this market.

    "It's therefore necessary for us to get South African classic cars onto the international stage, and the way to do that is through technology."

    Read more: classic cars, Joff van Reenen, Kevin Derrick
    NextOptions

    Related

    2003 BMW M3 sells for R2.3m at SA classic car auction
    2003 BMW M3 sells for R2.3m at SA classic car auction
    27 Sep 2023
    Apps are the future of proptech
    Apps are the future of proptech
     11 Jul 2023
    1969 Aston Martin sells for R4.4m at SA classic car auction
    1969 Aston Martin sells for R4.4m at SA classic car auction
    5 Dec 2022
    SA classic car auction to attract 3.3 million views from 93 countries
    SA classic car auction to attract 3.3 million views from 93 countries
    1 Dec 2022
    Joff van Reenen joins National Auctioneers Association
    Joff van Reenen joins National Auctioneers Association
    22 Aug 2022
    Classic car prices and value have drastically increased in 2022
    Classic car prices and value have drastically increased in 2022
    22 Jun 2022
    36-year-old Alfa Romeo sells for R1.1m at South African auction
    36-year-old Alfa Romeo sells for R1.1m at South African auction
    6 Dec 2021
    Busted: 6 myths about real estate auctions debunked
    Busted: 6 myths about real estate auctions debunked
    14 Apr 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz