    Brand new classic Fords heading to production

    25 Jun 2024
    25 Jun 2024
    Restomods seem to be gaining popularity all the time. And it isn’t just small-scale specialist firms that are churning out new versions of classics.
    Brand new classic Fords heading to production

    The ‘old car made new’ treatment has been applied from Peugeots to Porsches, Alfas to Range Rovers and most things in between The brand new Ford Classics show that OEMs are getting in on the action.

    “From the first time we met with Boreham Motorworks and the DRVN team, it was clear that they had an exciting vision for how to bring some of our most iconic historical nameplates to life for the modern era,” commented Will Ford, general manager, Ford Performance Motorsports.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

