Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

University of PretoriaBizcommunity.comSumitomo DunlopEnterprises University of PretoriaCHANGECARSEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Motorsport News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    F1 heading to Africa, but not South Africa

    20 Aug 2024
    20 Aug 2024
    Formula One has been on a massive expansion these last few years.
    F1 heading to Africa, but not South Africa

    As a result, local fans thought that the series would be coming back to South Africa in the near future.

    However, it seems F1 may be heading to Africa, just not near the Southern tip.

    Local F1 fans were wound up in a frenzy over the last few years as it seemed that the sport’s governing body and promoters were closing to signing a deal to bring the sport back to SA.

    The last race was held at Kyalami over 30 years ago. However, the deal did not materialise and Africa has remained absent from this ‘world’ championship.

    In the meantime, the rising popularity of the sport in North America has meant that the continent enjoys no fewer than five races.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz