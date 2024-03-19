Industries

    Driven: The new Defender 90,110 and 130

    Aa-isha Hassiem
    1 Jul 2024
    1 Jul 2024
    Bizcommunity was recently invited to the launch of Land Rover’s new and updated Defender range. I had the opportunity to test each of the models on rocky, muddy, steep and gravelly pathways — also known as these vehicles’ natural habitats. Here are my thoughts.
    Images by Aa-isha Hassiem
    Images by Aa-isha Hassiem

    What’s the drive like? 

    The 90 might be the smallest of the range but it certainly does not feel like it on the road. It’s sturdy and you find yourself feeling quite comfortable behind the wheel. 

    Its off-road capabilities were tested over the launch, as we found ourselves having to drive through several kilometres of muddy terrain. 

    In my opinion, the 90 passed with flying colours, especially when the terrain response — a special feature that allows drivers to choose from various driving modes — was activated. 

    What could’ve been a stressful experience turned into an exhilarating one. 

    The 110, a plug-in hybrid, took me along the Middleberg Pass in heavy storms confidently. It was hard to doubt the vehicle’s capabilities, considering how well it hugged those mountain surfaces. 

    I am still quite sceptical about EVs, the 110 included. This might be because I wasn’t able to test it out completely on this trip, as the battery was drained before I could get behind the wheel. And while the hybrid function came in handy here, it doesn’t bode well for the vehicle’s electrical capabilities on the long road. 

    However, it would be perfect for daily, local trips. 

    The 130 is the larger vehicle of the three and it is apparent once you’re behind the wheel. But only for a second, then it’s smooth sailing. 

    With a torque of 550Nm, the model is quite powerful, despite it being inferior to the 90 and 110, which possess torques of 570Nm and 640Nm, respectively.

    The 130 holds its own on the road and more than keeps up with the other two vehicles.

    And if you’re worried about navigating such large vehicles, like I was, both the 110 and 130 come with 360° parking assist and digital rear view cameras, making it much easier. 

    What’s it like inside? 

    I’m not the biggest fan of two-door vehicles — if anyone finds an elegant way to climb over the front seat into the back, let me know. I might change my mind — but the 90 still offers comfort despite its compact size. 

    Although, your backseat passengers might be a little squashed, especially if you’re travelling with a lot of luggage. 

    The 110 and 130 provide passengers with a little more legroom, the 130 especially. 

    With features such as wireless charging platforms, multi-zone climate control, seat and steering wheel warmers, and an interactive display that is compatible with both Apple and Android, the new and updated Defender range allows you to engage in your adventurous activities without compromising your comfort. 

    Final thoughts

    If you’re in the market for a luxury SUV that you don’t mind scratching up and covering in mud and dirt as you go on your various escapades, which I’m assuming is the plan with off-road vehicles, either model will do the job, and they would do the job well. It all comes down to how much of an extra kick you would like to have, in terms of power and space.

    About Aa-isha Hassiem

    Content Assistant at Bizcommunity

