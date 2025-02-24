Primedia Out-of-Home appoints Genevieve Coward as deputy chief executive officer

Primedia Out-of-Home is pleased to announce the appointment of Genevieve Coward as deputy chief executive officer, effective 1 March 2025. With over a decade of experience in strategy, revenue growth and innovation, Coward has been instrumental in driving Primedia Out-of-Home’s commercial success. Her expertise in data analytics, market intelligence and client-centric solutions has reinforced the company’s position as a leader in the out-of-home advertising industry.

Genevieve Coward, newly appointed deputy chief executive officer at Primedia Out-of-Home

This appointment follows the successful consolidation of Primedia’s retail and outdoor divisions under the leadership of Bongumusa Makhathini, a move that expanded the company’s presence across South Africa. Under Coward’s leadership, the business will build on this momentum by accelerating innovation, enhancing media solutions for advertisers and driving sustained commercial growth.

As the out-of-home industry (OOH) continues to evolve, Primedia Out-of-Home remains dedicated to advancing its data analytics and measurement capabilities, providing clients with deeper insights and quantifiable proof of OOH campaign effectiveness. Simultaneously, the company will refine its commercial strategy, exploring new monetisation models, expanding its OOH offerings and unlocking additional revenue streams. A strong focus on enhancing internal efficiencies and streamlining operations will ensure the business remains agile, scalable and well-positioned for long-term success.

A key priority will be strengthening client partnerships by delivering tailored, results-driven solutions that align with evolving brand objectives. By proactively providing strategic insights and leveraging technology-driven innovation, Primedia Out-of-Home aims to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in executing high-impact media campaigns. Bongumusa Makhathini, CEO of Primedia Out-of-Home and Primedia Studios, emphasised the significance of this appointment, stating: "Genevieve’s strategic vision and expertise in revenue growth, data analytics and innovation make her the ideal leader to take Primedia Out-of-Home into the future. We are confident that her leadership will drive measurable impact for our clients and partners across the industry."

Genevieve Coward expressed her excitement about the opportunity, saying: "Primedia Out-of-Home is at a pivotal moment, where data, technology and creativity must converge to deliver impactful media solutions. My focus is on harnessing our strengths, deepening our client partnerships and ensuring that we not only meet but exceed expectations in this ever-evolving industry. I look forward to working with our talented team to shape the future of out-of-home advertising."

With a strong track record of leadership, innovation and commercial impact, Coward’s appointment marks a significant step in Primedia Out-of-Home’s ongoing evolution. Under her leadership, the company will continue to drive growth, embrace technological advancements and deliver exceptional value to advertisers across South Africa and beyond.

About Primedia Out-of-Home

Primedia Out-of-Home, a division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, is the largest wholly South African-owned OOH media specialist. With a presence throughout South Africa and key markets in the rest of Africa, we offer over 18,000 advertising panels across South Africa and 4,000 panels across 8 countries in the rest of Africa. Our commitment to exceptional service and continuous innovation has established us as a trusted partner for top brands across various industries. Primedia Out-of-Home provides a comprehensive suite of out-of-home products, including classic billboards, digital billboards, rank advertising, mall advertising, programmatic digital advertising, pharmacy advertising, retail and township advertising.

With a deep understanding of the South African out-of-home landscape, we focus on delivering measurable results and offer flexible coverage across the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas to those living in rural communities. Our service enables brands to optimise their campaign reach and achieve their objectives with a variety of media solutions that connect brands with audiences.



