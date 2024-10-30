Primedia Outdoor’s digital out-of-home inventory achieves independent verification by Seedooh

Primedia Outdoor is proud to announce that its digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory has been independently verified by Seedooh, a globally recognized leader in media verification, for over a year. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled transparency, trust and accountability in the execution of our clients' media campaigns.

The importance of verification in DOOH advertising

As digital out-of-home advertising continues to evolve into a critical and dynamic platform in Africa, the need for transparency and data integrity has never been greater. Advertisers today require complete assurance that their campaigns are being executed as planned – free from discrepancies or inefficiencies. Independent verification provides an objective and automated system that guarantees accuracy, instilling confidence in every campaign.

Without third-party verification, advertisers are left relying solely on internal reporting systems, which can lead to ambiguity. Seedooh’s platform eliminates this uncertainty by verifying every aspect of a campaign’s performance, ensuring that clients receive exactly what they paid for – down to the very last impression.

Real-time reporting and data automation

Seedooh’s platform offers real-time reporting, providing immediate access to verified campaign performance data. This includes live insights into overall campaign health, enabling clients to optimise their campaigns as they run. Real-time reporting ensures that any discrepancies are promptly flagged and resolved, offering advertisers confidence in the accuracy of their media investments.

By integrating with key technology stacks, Seedooh automates compliance and simplifies data management. This automation not only accelerates the verification process but also ensures that compliance with industry standards is maintained throughout the campaign’s lifecycle.

“At Primedia Outdoor, we are dedicated to delivering transparent and reliable media solutions to our clients. Our partnership with Seedooh, which has now been in place for over a year, reflects our commitment to elevating the standard of accountability in out-of-home advertising. The ability to provide real-time, verified data empowers our clients with greater confidence in their campaigns, ensuring that every investment delivers maximum impact. When a campaign underperforms on a particular screen, we can swiftly amend it, optimising performance without delay.” – Genevieve Coward, marketing and revenue growth executive at Primedia Outdoor

The benefits of independent verification

Through Seedooh’s independent certification, Primedia Outdoor offers clients:

Accurate, real-time reporting: Each ad play is fully tracked and transparently reported.

Each ad play is fully tracked and transparently reported. Enhanced transparency: Clients have clear visibility into their campaign's performance, supported by verifiable data they can trust.

Clients have clear visibility into their campaign's performance, supported by verifiable data they can trust. Campaign optimisation: Verified data helps advertisers optimise their media spend, ensuring budgets are effectively allocated for maximum impact.

Verified data helps advertisers optimise their media spend, ensuring budgets are effectively allocated for maximum impact. Risk reduction: With third-party assurance, the risk of discrepancies or inaccuracies is significantly minimised, providing peace of mind to all stakeholders.

"Capfin is one of Dentsu’s key blue-chip clients, and they take their media investment very seriously, expecting accountability from their media partners,” said Jacques Olivier, OOH lead at Carat. “Seedooh is an obvious choice for Capfin to have their DOOH activity independently monitored. While we’re fortunate to have many reputable and trustworthy DOOH media owners in South Africa, we cannot ignore international trends around digital fraud.

“I expect other clients will follow Capfin’s lead by also insisting on third-party verification in the foreseeable future. Independent auditing offers DOOH media owners an opportunity to increase accountability. DOOH has been growing at a blistering pace both locally and internationally, and all indications are that this trend will continue. For the long-term health and viability of DOOH, it’s essential for all stakeholders trusted with advertisers’ investments to ensure the necessary levels of accountability to maintain the appeal of this powerful medium.”

Expanding verification across the Primedia Out-of-Home business

With Seedooh’s verification already in place for our DOOH inventory and having been effectively operational for the past year, Primedia Outdoor is planning to expand independent verification across other environments within our out-of-home business. This strategic move aims to ensure the same level of transparency and accountability across all media formats, providing consistency in reporting and performance tracking.

This initiative aligns with growing industry expectations for verifiable, third-party proof of performance. As media buyers and brands increasingly seek independent assurances for their campaign delivery, Primedia Outdoor is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift.

In embracing industry-leading practices, we are also proactively addressing potential risks like load shedding or underperformance, which could impact campaign delivery. Our partnership with Seedooh ensures that both digital and traditional campaigns maintain the highest standards of reporting integrity.

"Primedia was the first publisher in South Africa to see the value of the Seedooh offering, and the need that our industry has for independent verification. For our DOOH industry to grow we need DOOH to be trusted and verifiable; it simply won't grow otherwise. It's not easy being a completely transparent media company, but Primedia have shown a great deal of courage and confidence in their operations by embracing third party verification. We (Outdoor Auditors) have now monitored multiple Primedia campaigns via the Seedooh platform, and every time that an error has been caught, Primedia has fixed the problem quickly and effectively. When the problem could not be fixed (e.g. stolen hardware), Primedia have made a plan to ensure that the client still gets the right exposure." – Erik Warburg, director at Outdoor Auditors

A new standard for accountability in South Africa

Primedia Outdoor's partnership with Seedooh not only sets a new benchmark for transparency in DOOH advertising, but also establishes a standard for media owners across the region. As the first South African company to achieve this level of verification, we continue to lead the industry with data-driven, accountable campaigns that deliver measurable value to brands and agencies.



