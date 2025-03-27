Primedia Instore joins Shop!SA as founding member

Primedia Instore, a division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Shop!SA joining the esteemed organisation as a founding member. This collaboration signifies Primedia Instore’s unwavering commitment to elevating the South African shopper marketing industry and fostering a collaborative environment for brands and retailers alike.

Shop!SA, a non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, provides a vital platform for showcasing excellence within the shopper marketing landscape. By aligning with Shop!SA, Primedia Instore aims to contribute its extensive experience and thought leadership, driving industry standards and best practices while adding significant value to the brands and retailers it serves.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Shop!SA as a founding member," expressed Des O'Connor, Primedia Instore chief revenue officer. "This partnership presents a unique opportunity to actively shape the future of retail marketing in South Africa. We firmly believe in the transformative power of collaborative innovation and Shop!SA provides the perfect platform to drive industry standards and best practices. By working closely with other industry leaders, we can collectively create more engaging and impactful retail environments that benefit both businesses and consumers."

A highlight of the Shop!SA calendar is the prestigious Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA), a platform designed to recognise and celebrate excellence in the field. The OSMA provides brand manufacturers, retailers, creative agencies and production houses with an invaluable opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking work, motivate their marketing teams, build credibility within the trading community and establish themselves as market leaders. Primedia Instore is committed to supporting Shop!SA in building a robust and self-sustaining membership base, laying a strong foundation for the future of shopper marketing in South Africa. Together, the organisations will educate, inspire and lead the industry's development.

The evolving shopper marketing landscape

The partnership comes at a crucial time as shopper marketing evolves beyond traditional methods. Businesses are increasingly recognising the need to understand customer shopping preferences and anticipate their needs. This requires leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and advanced predictive data analytics to deliver highly customised experiences that transcend simple product recommendations.

Genevieve Coward, Primedia Out-of-Home deputy CEO adds: “This shift towards data-driven, personalised shopper experiences is not just a trend, but a fundamental transformation of the retail landscape. Companies that fail to embrace these technologies will find competing increasingly difficult in the evolving marketplace. This demands a proactive approach to understanding and anticipating our client needs.”

Furthermore, seamless omnichannel integration is becoming paramount. Retailers must create fluid and consistent shopping journeys across all touchpoints, from online platforms to physical stores, enabling seamless transitions between digital and physical experiences. Additionally, experiential retail and immersive environments are transforming stores into destinations for entertainment and engagement, stimulating multiple senses and evoking emotional responses.

The growing demand for sustainable and ethical shopping is also reshaping the retail landscape. Businesses are expected to meet these demands by providing transparent information about product sourcing, manufacturing and environmental impact, and by creating in-store experiences that promote sustainable choices and reduce waste.

Primedia Instore's strategic alliance with Shop!SA represents a powerful convergence of vision and expertise, forging a shared commitment to the evolution of shopper marketing within the South African landscape. With a proven track record of delivering impactful in-store solutions, Primedia Instore offers unparalleled access to strategically located retail spaces, enabling brands to connect with shoppers at critical points of purchase. This expansive reach, combined with Shop!SA’s industry-leading expertise, will create a formidable force, empowering brands and retailers to navigate the complexities of the modern retail environment and achieve unprecedented levels of customer engagement and sales growth.

About Primedia Out of Home

Primedia Out-of-Home, a division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, is the largest wholly South African-owned OOH media specialist. With a presence throughout South Africa and key markets in the Rest of Africa, we offer over 18 000 advertising panels across South Africa and 4 000 panels across 8 countries in the Rest of Africa. Our commitment to exceptional service and continuous innovation has established us as a trusted partner for top brands across various industries. Primedia Out-of-Home provides a comprehensive suite of out-of-home products, including classic billboards, digital billboards, rank advertising, mall advertising, programmatic digital advertising, pharmacy advertising, retail and township advertising.

With a deep understanding of the South African out-of-home landscape, we focus on delivering measurable results and offer flexible coverage across the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas to those living in rural communities. Our service enables brands to optimise their campaign reach and achieve their objectives with a variety of media solutions that connect brands with audiences.



